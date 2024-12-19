Nia Long Stuns In New SKIMS Campaign

SKIMS

To cap off a year filled with chic ensembles and style moments Nia Long has been announced as the star of the latest SKIMS Shapewear campaign.

It might seem like a bit of a departure for the award-winning actress but starring in this campaign is a fitting way to wrap up 2024. Accompanying the brand’s paired back aesthetic Long elevates the shapewear collections shown throughout in hues of black and brown.

These series of shots are a mere taste of the forthcoming year for the actress, next year she stars in a biopic centering Michael Jackson–she is also set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Artist, photographer, and SKIMS collaborator, Vanessa Beecroft shot the campaign. She captured Long in shapewear that hugs in all the right places while showcasing a hint of sensuality. “The campaign highlights key collections such as SKIMS Body, Seamless Sculpt, and Hosiery, each designed to offer a flattering fit and versatile style for every body type and occasion,” the brands shares in a statement.

Since diversity and inclusivity are key brand pillars for SKIMS selecting Long was an excellent choice. She attended the SKIMS New York City flagship opening days ago, providing a cheeky nod to today’s announcement. Also, who can forget her attendance at 3.1 Phillip Lim’s presentation earlier this year? We haven’t.