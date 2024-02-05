Usher Stars In New SKIMS Men’s Campaign

Skims

Ahead of his Super Bowl performance on Sunday Usher has been revealed as the star of the latest SKIMS campaign. Shot by Donna Trope, the tasteful shots include the singer in rare form, in men’s pieces for the brand. The release of the imagery has been rolled out ahead of his ninth studio album titled COMING HOME which debuts on February 9.

In one of the lead images for the campaign, Usher is wearing a SKIMS boxer brief in a deep navy hue. While in another shot he wears an oxblood pair of boxer briefs with a matching T-shirt. Additional images include the singer in other variations of boxer briefs in white and a military green tone.

SKIMS

SKIMS has been on quite a roll in recent months. Not too long ago, the brand snagged Coco Jones for its Best Of Skims campaign. For that campaign, other stars were also called upon including Nelly Furtado, Hari Nef, and Lana Condor.

The newest campaign which supports SKIMS delving into the men’s undergarments industry signals a new era for the company. Not only is Usher a timely choice but it’s also fitting given the monumental year he’s currently having directly following the end of his Las Vegas residency. His upcoming Super Bowl moment is sure to be a memorable moment for the Dallas, Texas native.

SKIMS Mens will be available to purchase on the brand’s website on February 12 at 9 a.m. PST. On February 9, you’ll also be able to purchase Usher’s album COMING HOME on skims.com.

SKIMS