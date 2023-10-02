Coco Jones Shines In New SKIMS Campaign

Vanessa Beecroft/Skims

For the newest SKIMS campaign, R&B star and actress Coco Jones shines and gets to tell a bit about her relationship with her body.

Rounding out the rest of the Best of SKIMS campaign are Kim Cattrall, the beloved Sex and the City actress, prolific singer Nelly Furtado, trans model and actress Hari Nef who recently starred in the blockbuster Barbie and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before lead actress Lana Condor. This inclusive set of starlets might just create a viral moment for the shapewear and underwear brand created by Kim Kardashian. The diverse set of models was captured by artist and photographer Vanessa Beecroft. Each of them were also prompted to handpick which pieces they have an affinity for and that’s what they opted to wear for the shots by Beecroft.

“I was always taller than everyone and I just decided that the part of me that makes me stand out, I’m going to become obsessed with,” Jones said in the campaign. She added, “Confidence to me is how you speak to yourself in your subconscious.”

As a part of the imagery, Jones also said: “So while picking my looks for the campaign, I fell in love with SKIMS’ Fits Everybody collection. It’s so comfortable and stretchy; I would wear these pieces every day, no matter what my schedule is.”

