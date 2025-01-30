Abigail Enright

To Diamond Mahone, the key to personal style is learning who you are and where you want to go. As we settle into the new year, much of what’s on our minds is how to reset our lives to enhance the best versions of ourselves, however, we define that. When resetting style, the celebrity stylist encourages us to dig deeper and look within. She believes this discovery process is key as someone who has styled individuals and projects across various tastes and lifestyles.

Over a Zoom call, Mahone mentions that style is something that should be very honest to everyone’s taste, experience, and life. “To reset your style, you must first understand what new chapter you wish to step into,” she shares. She also adds that everyone should think of their style as a way of telling their story. To her, that includes what your dreams and goals are, and what experiences have colored your life.

With many questions circling the personal style discourse it’s helpful to key in on what you trying to say and what you stand for. This will assist with painting a picture of what you are signaling through your clothing choices. Mahone poses a different framework of discovery. Instead, she encourages fashion lovers to ask themselves “Who am I? What life do I want to live? Where am I going?” These questions, while still helping to define the self and how you communicate to the world, allow for fantasy to enter the conversation.

If you’re interested in resetting your style for 2025, keep scrolling for Diamond Mahone’s tips.

Key In On What You Like

The more you know yourself, the more you’ll know your personal style. What environments, music, literature, and media you surround yourself with are all sources of inspiration from which to pull from. References can be ideal starting points to determine what you identify with and what sparks your joy or curiosity.

Mahone expresses how much growing up around the influences and references of the 1970s and 1990s impacted the way she styles herself, as all of those eras embraced bold silhouettes, colors, and means of expression through clothing. The exploration of sexiness and liberation through clothing was very important throughout these years. Many people developed their own style from the collective influences which allowed them to reflect the current times and opinions.

Envision Your Future Self

Once you sit and identify your interests, Mahone encourages clients to outline what their current life looks like, and where they see themselves going. “If I wanted to become a CEO, or a yoga instructor, what would that wardrobe look like?” She then encourages others to take incremental steps with resetting their wardrobe. Focus on the staple basics, and add the more dynamic pieces as your interests expand and develop. Investing in good jackets, shoes, and purses that fit the vibe of your lifestyle can pull a look together and add personalization to your closet.

To the notion of needing a ‘cohesive’ wardrobe or not, Mahone feels this also comes down to lifestyle. Taking “fashion girls” for example: some days the ‘fit is full glamour, and others it’s subdued. “It has everything to do with how they operate in their day to day life.” Mood boarding can also be helpful, as it allows you to visualize yourself and the situations you will be in to help build your sartorial image around that.

This process of exploring, questioning, and creating has led Mahone to work with clients across the style spectrum including Candace Parker and Erykah Badu. Their careers, lifestyles, and interests vastly impacted the way the two were styled and in how collaborative the process was. Through Badu, she learned that personal style and expression can also be a form of art.

Lean Into Experimentation

“I always look for something that feels a little quirky or off, because it shows me [that person] is okay with the individuality of that. Whether it’s a color combination that may be a little odd, mixing of prints, personalized accessories, or vintage, it shows that you’re not afraid to [step outside of] solely styling what is trending,” Mahone shares.

When it comes to style do’s and don’ts, Mahone leans away from the dont’s as she believes experimentation is the best way to discover what suits you. “Do as much as you possibly can to figure out what you feel works best. In all ways, just try to do what you feel good about and if it resonates with you, then do it. If it doesn’t, then don’t do it.”

Her final words of style advice: “Don’t think about it too much. Staying curious and experimental allows you to develop. If you don’t try you won’t know,” she adds.