Where To Shop Mary J. Blige’s Giuseppe Zanotti Boot Restock

DeWayne Rogers

Mary J. Blige shook the internet when she and Giuseppe Zanotti revealed her golden boot collaboration. Not only did the shoes sell out swiftly, the beloved singer began a conversation about the cultural impact of artists and musicians in regard to fashion. The collaborative footwear wasn’t only striking but they proved the generational impact of her style choices which spans decades. Now, the boots have been restocked due to demand for them.

Her impact on fashion is indelible–especially given the fact that many R&B acts understand that their style choices are of the utmost importance. What she managed to do alongside Misa Hylton set a precedence that has laid a blueprint for many other singers who have followed her: Brandy, Monica, and many, many more. With this restock Giuseppe Zanotti is tapping into Mary’s dedicated fanbase who follow her no matter where she is. Concerts, tours, special events, and more are proof of her impact.

The singer on her sold-out drop: “Seeing the response to the first drop of my boots with Giuseppe Zanotti really blew me away,” said Mary J. Blige. “For years, my fans have asked me about making boots and you all showed up and showed out. Because of how quickly you sold them out, we had to come back with more.” Blige adds that the second drop is available due to her fans.

The unique loyalty that fans of artists provide for many is not a small feat. This leads to sold-out tours, pop-up shows like Kendrick Lamar’s culturally relevant and pivotal “Pop Out,” and the novelty for tour merchandise and how coveted it has become. I’ll admit I collect tour merchandise for acts like Loony, Lucky Daye, and one of my all-time favorites SZA.

Giuseppi Zanotti

But, this isolated shoe drop is a bit different than what many might consider a trend–it is a unique offering that showcases a brand’s willingness to commit to an act and all that she embodies especially style-wise. And we’re in full support of this notion.

Head to Giuseppe Zanotti’s official site to shop The Mary Boot. Pricing for the boots is $1,295.