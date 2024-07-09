Louis Vuitton Announces Pusha T As Its House Ambassador

Courtesy Of Louis Vuitton

Pusha T is officially Louis Vuitton’s new House Ambassador. The Virginia Beach-born rapper has had an influential career over the past two decades. His sound and lyrical prowess have garnered him the love and respect of hip hop’s community all while his personal style has blossomed over time to where it is now.

He’s recently been seen at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 men’s runway presentation in Paris in June, wearing a head-to-toe look from the lauded brand. His longtime friend and musical collaborator Pharrell Williams, also the Louis Vuitton Men’s creative director, extended the invitation. Both men are constantly sharing strong visions, so this appointment of Pusha T is a no-brainer. Pusha T and his brother No Malice, who make up The Clipse, were cast in William’s first runway presentation for Louis Vuitton.

“His ambassadorial nomination at Louis Vuitton is a testament to his commitment to artistry and a strong personal style, both echoing the Maison’s own dedication to unique expression across fashion and culture,” said a Louis Vuitton representative to WWD. “Pusha T’s role as house ambassador underscores Louis Vuitton’s vision of bringing together diverse cultural influences to build powerful storytelling within its storied menswear universe. The Maison looks forward to this exciting collaborative journey ahead,” they added.

The rapper’s presence with the French fashion house will be a door opener for world-building with diverse cultural influences of the rapper and the classic structures of the brand. We’re excited to see what more will come from this new appointment.