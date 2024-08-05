LaKeith Stanfield Strikes Again In A Perfect Menswear Look

Getty Images

LaKeith Stanfield is back at the top of my peripheral. Recently he stepped out for a celebration of the series Mr. & Mrs. Smith in a striking menswear look. His latest fashion moment featured an eloquent and somewhat modern take on going out attire. What was most compelling about his outfit was the use of two different tones, cream and tan.

Up top Stanfield opted for a sleek white collared shirt which exuded an effortless elegance. While his top selection was a bit dressy when paired with tan linen trousers that fell perfectly at his ankle, both of these pieces felt laid back. A pair of maroon and brown Adidas sneakers, a light tan beanie, and a detailed belt were stellar accessory choices. And so were his golden chain and matching timepiece.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Kasmere Trice, Stanfield’s partner and wife wore a look that is worthy of mentioning here. Trice wore a barely-there Saint Laurent look. It consisted of a deep brown halter neck top with a sheer skirt that gathered directly in the middle section. Beneath her skirt, she donned a pair of pointed-toe kitten heel shoes.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The person responsible for the killer menswear looks LaKeith has been wearing as of late? Stylist Raf Talaat. With the eye and attention to detail that Talaat has been providing in recent months Stanfield’s style has taken on a sleeker approach. And for good reason, the creative is deserving of clothing that fits how skilled he is at method acting.

His press appearances have found him leaning into items by Prada, like a logo-collared shirt with overemphasized pocket detailing and skinny black trousers. For another, The Book Of Clarence premiere, Stanfield arrived in a cream Louis Vuitton suit with a beret and black gloves. Both of these outfits combined with his most recent one allude to the emphasis Stanfield is currently placing on his image. We’re here for it.