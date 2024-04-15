Ready Or Not, Sheer I Come

Getty Images

For spring, there are an array of trends I’ve been interested in trying, but first up is the sheer skirt trend. I noticed the transparent light and breezy layer on the Fall/Winter 2024 runways of Prada and Dior, as well at the Spring/Summer 2023 and 2024 shows for Carolina Herrera, Tibi, and Tory Burch. I studied the runway images of models strutting down the runway in tank tops, blazers, or sweaters paired with sheer skirts and became instantly inspired to recreate these looks with my own pieces.

NEW YORK, USA – SEPTEMBER 12: A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2023 in NY. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Model on the runway at Christian Dior Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Fashion Show on February 28, 2023 at the Tuileries Gardens in Paris France. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

During New York Fashion Week this past February, I saw women strutting down the New York streets wearing the trend and it sparked my interest. Since I’m quite petite and have wider hips, I was curious to see how I’d pull off the look. With the help of the fashion team’s suggestions I was able to create a few looks chic enough to wear day-to-night. If you’ve been scared to try the trend because of the obvious exposure of skin, I’ve styled each look with that in mind. Here are five ways to style a sheer skirt.

Make It Sporty Chic

Juxtaposition is my favorite tool when styling myself. Our Senior Fashion Editor Devine Blacksher suggested I added oomph to a sheer skirt with a more sporty vibe. I wasn’t sure how it would turn out, but the end result made me feel so confident. I’m what you would call a uniform dresser meaning I wear iterations of the same outfit often, but styling this sporty look made me realize I have so much more to work with in my closet.

I layered a black pair of leggings underneath my sheer skirt with a blue Adidas zip up jacket. To add femininity back into the look, I paired it with my silver studded Tory Burch flats and accessorized with a slouchy black leather bag I purchased from a sustainable leather goods brand called Maraki. This outfit would be really easy to recreate from thrifting or purchasing new, but I lean more towards thrifting or shopping within your own closet.

Become An “It” Girl

This outfit made me feel so cool. I felt like how an “It” Girl should. Layering is your best friend when styling a sheer skirt. How I accomplished this look was by layering my wide-leg jeans I bought a few years ago from Uniqlo underneath the skirt and draping it with a few pins I had lying around. Then I layered my thrifted blazer over a white embroidered tank top I purchased from Depop when I was in college. I often see cool girls who are most likely models walking around the Lower East Side in New York wearing a skirt over jeans. I never thought to try this out for myself since I’m pretty short, but our Senior Fashion Editor, who made the styling suggestion, was totally right—it looks so good on me! I pulled out my Martine Rose and Nike mules that I coveted for months before finally caving in and purchasing after I received a StockX voucher. My recycled bottle cap bag from Escada Studios locked in the cool girl energy that I needed to complete this outfit.

Standing On Business

I’m always in a blazer when asked to dress up, but usually opt for trousers to pair with one. However, this outfit was a no-brainer for me. I cinched my black thrifted blazer with a black belt that I also thrifted to layer over my sheer skirt. This look for a gallery opening, meetings (if your office is your house), or a dinner with the girls/your partner is a yes for me. I paired a shiny pointed toe kitten heel in black from Steve Madden to add more texture while sticking to the color scheme. My glasses are prescription but an aviator shaped frame adds another dash of boss energy in my opinion.

Let’s Go Gallery Hopping

During the warmer months I’m wearing a tank top no matter what. A white tank is a staple in my closet and this tie-up star cutout tank is a newer purchase from a concept store I visited called Tumbao World on Orchard Street in New York. This look is my favorite, I feel the most myself yet better. I wore the skirt plainly, but wearing it with a tank top could be a good draping opportunity too, especially on those super hot days coming up this summer. I love to gallery hop on Saturdays and read at cafés or grab brunch with my friends on Sundays. This is an outfit I’d designate for those activities. It’s casual, but elevated with my shiny kitten heels and could be easily swapped for a fashion sneaker for the days I’m walking around more.

Keep It Modest With A Twist

This is a look I would suggest for those of you who like to keep it reserved with a touch spice. Full coverage underwear or a bodysuit is your best option to accomplish modesty. Since my legs are exposed, I paired the skirt with a light sweater that I got from a clothing swap about two years ago. I love the pointed toe trend, so I added my Steve Madden buckle flats to add texture and an accessory element in one. This was my most simple and easy outfit to come up with. I would suggest this for an event or dinner you’re going to around the time the sun sets so you won’t feel too warm in your sweater. If you want more coverage on your backside, try an oversized fit for your sweater. That way you could tuck the front in a bit with the back out over the backside. Alternatively if it’s too hot for sweater weather, I’d opt for a lightweight crew neck cardigan like this one from UNIQLO. For a more fitted top look, I recommend sizing down.