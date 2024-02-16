Journey Through New York Fashion Week With Karen And Rayvin Huger

Ava Perman

New York Fashion Week is notoriously a beast. For those who often travel here or live in the city, you’re well aware of the jam-packed calendars that fill up with shows, after-parties, and private showroom visits. This season was no different. Presentations from Sergio Hudson and Luar were filled with celebrities and fashion insiders enraptured by the designs that went down the runway. Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger trekked to New York to take in the collections in-person alongside her daughter Rayvin Huger, who lives in NYC. Being true fashion lovers to the core, ESSENCE wanted to get a glimpse into New York Fashion Week from their lens.

For three days, the mother-daughter duo relished in the offerings of a destination that is viewed as the fashion capital of the world by many. Their experiences weren’t ordinary, they were lavish and consisted of multiple glam and photography moments ahead of their busy days. What came next was an enjoyable NYFW experience. The two attended a few shows and even went to Bushwick, Brooklyn for the Luar presentation where Beyoncé made an appearance. Below, take an inside look at Karen and Rayvin Huger’s momentous NYFW.

Day 1 – February 10, 2024

8 AM: We started our day at 8 a.m. since we both had to get our makeup and hair done a bit later in the afternoon. We wanted to give ourselves ample time to get ready.

10 AM: We had a light carb breakfast of fruit, eggs, and coffee which is super important for us for show days where things run back to back to keep our energy up.

12 PM: Our makeup artists Stephanie and Natalie arrived. For Karen’s makeup look, she opted for a light day beat with bronzy lids. Rayvin opted for pink and fresh tones to mimic the floral styling of her dress.

1 PM: We begin getting dressed. For our looks, we wanted to pick looks from the recent Alice & Olivia collection that showcased our different styles and emphasized our individual flair while complementing each other. Karen decided on a suit with bold tailoring and maximalist prints while Rayvin wore a black maxi dress with vibrant prints.

2 PM: Our photographer Ava arrived to take some street style shots of the both of us around Soho. We love BTS content so this was everything!

3:30 PM: Our driver arrived to take us to the Alice & Olivia show. We had so much fun on this ride, it was such a surreal moment to experience the buzz and excitement of the first day of NYFW.

4 PM: As soon as we arrived paparazzi were set up outside of the venue so you know we had to take a moment to slay and strike a pose. Karen felt super confident in her look, it was featured on InStyle’s Instagram! The Alice and Olivia collection was stunning–there were so many tailored pieces with gorgeous embellishments, like rhinestones and pearls. We love Stacy Bendet’s maximalist style so it was surreal to see the pieces up close. The models were dressed and made up like dolls and it was an interactive experience/we were transported to Alice & Olivia’s universe world.

5 PM: We leave in a hurry to get to the next show. We had to get dressed quickly at our hotel so we could head uptown to Tiffany Brown’s presentation which is being held at 42 West. Rayvin wore a feathered top that serves as a statement piece and one of her favorite looks of NYFW. Tiffany’s venue was stunning, it was in a gorgeous golden library and the line was beautifully feminine with rich gold and silk pieces.

9 PM: We were exhausted so once we get in we order pizza straight to the room and called it a night for an early rise tomorrow.

Day 2 – February 11, 2024

8 AM: We wake up for Area day! This is one of our favorite brands, we were so thrilled to show everyone our coordinating looks. Karen wore Area on Season 8 of RHOP and has been a lover of the brand for years.

9 AM: Our MUA arrives. Rayvin wanted to do a dramatic smokey eye and thin brow to go with the ‘90s fit of her look, Karen opted for her signature fresh and dewy look by makeup artist Tatiana Ward.

10 AM: We had a delicious breakfast delivered to our room, we both had to eat while getting our makeup done–that is fashion week for you! Both of us had to double up on the caffeine for this morning for an extra boost too.

1 PM: It’s officially time to get dressed. Rayvin saw the look she’s wearing today on the website and fell in love immediately. Fran Drescher from The Nanny is one of her major style icons so this look was very her and fitting for the moment paired with Louboutins for height. Karen went full avant-garde with the crystal necklace, a bold printed maxi dress, and Jimmy Choos.

2 PM: Rayvin and photographer, Ava collaborated on a cool paparazzi-styled Reel while Karen continued to get ready. The idea of the video was to act like she was being shot from afar “paparazzi” style and they nailed it!

3 PM: Show time! The Area collection shown at the Starrett-Lehigh building was out of this world. It was extraordinary and bold and centered around the “eye” as a portal of inner and outer worlds. The vibrant graphics were reminiscent of ‘60s pop art. The team killed it, we always find Area to be such an innovative, fun, and playful brand.

4 PM: Karen has had enough for the day and is ready to hit the hay. Rayvin however still had some juice and wanted to pop in to visit friends over at the Ganni x Mejuri event hosted by Maude Apatow.

5:30 PM: The party is booming! Rayvin enjoyed showing off her Area dress and had a ball seeing friends both old and new. Her look from that night was featured in Vogue!

7 PM: We decide it’s bedtime–can you believe it? We were exhausted from all the fun. We order room service, queue up a movie and we then head to sleep.

Day 3 – February 13, 2024

11 AM: We wake up and are so happy that we got to stay in our robes all day. We ordered breakfast, gossiped about the night before, and did skincare. We are more than grateful for some downtime.

2 PM: We have a fitting for the Luar show. Raul is a great friend of ours and it was an honor to support him. We both tried our chosen looks and decided moments before to swap! Rayvin felt the hot pants suited her and Karen felt the extravagant gown was very her

4 PM: MUA arrives. Rayvin wanted to go browless for Luar as it’s very on-brand and fun to switch up to her glam for the week. Karen opted for opulence to compliment her blazer gown and train. Both of the girls had trains on their looks so getting out was a sight to see but of course, we worked it!

7 PM: Rayvin ripped her tights and we had to do an emergency run to Calzedonia. Thankfully the look turned out fab.

9 PM: It’s Luar show time and there was a surprise Beyoncé sighting! The collection was to die for. Raul stayed true to his signature tailoring while mixing in fun prints and furs plus crystals.

10 PM: We said hello to a few friends at the Luar after-party and it was time to kiss NYFW goodbye. We are sad to see it go but happy to get some sleep.