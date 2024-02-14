Sergio Hudson Offers A Compelling Case For Edgy Workwear In Fall/Winter 2024 Collection

Getty Images

Who exactly is the Sergio Hudson woman? You mustn’t look further than the audience at his Fall/Winter 2024 presentation during NYFW to answer that. At Hudson’s runway show, women like television host Sunny Hostin, skilled actress Karen Pittman, style maven Sabrina Elba, and the uber-stylish actress Danai Gurira were all in attendance. Their presence speaks to how Hudson’s show is a must for celebrities no matter their discipline. Affirmational noises from showgoers who were sharing their excitement for the vibrant clothing ran aplenty at the Starrett-Lehigh building where the presentation took place. This season the runway featured an assortment of workwear and eveningwear that could be described as subversive, sensual, and intricately designed.

When touching on the color palette he went with this season Hudson shared that a large portion of it is neutral. He also describes the hues chosen as rich chocolates and browns. The designer mentions how last season he played with these tones a bit but utilized the Fall/Winter 2024 season to delve even deeper.

The ideals associated with workwear are constantly being subverted especially due to how different generations deem some clothing items off limits. Hudson’s ideal of workwear are pieces that serve office realness: midi dresses with cinched waists, a cherry red two-piece suit, and leather bustiers in rich brown tones. These were some of the strongest pieces that went down the runway. Androgynous corsetry was something the designer felt he was inspired by for his newest range. “There’s this power in it for me that my customer will connect to, I’m hoping.”

Evening-ready garments included a golden floor-length frock worn with a tan wool coat and a brown leather-inspired top paired with winter white trousers. A white overcoat was thrown on top of this look, which was a killer addition. A cocktail party-ready gown in kelly green was a pivotal moment of the show, it felt unexpected but also was a welcome addition to the color-stricken collection.

Influences spanning from Diahann Carrol and Bianca Jagger were spotted through the fleshed-out silhouettes of midi skirts and midi dresses in the collection. “In opposition to the androgynous corsetry, you’re going to see a fuller silhouette in the skirt,” Hudson says. “I explored [with this] a little last season, but I really took it there this season. I’m excited to have movement and weight. I want to see the girls have fun on the runway.”

