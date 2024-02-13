NYFW Celeb Look Of The Day: Day 4, Sabrina Elba

Getty Images

Sabrina Elba’s latest look for New York Fashion Week exuded sophistication as she graced the Sergio Hudson show in a head-turning ensemble. The rising style icon commanded attention in a refined outfit. In recent months, Elba has been working with stylist Kim Russell. Russell has been executing elegant looks for Elba that point to Russell’s sharp eye for crisp tailoring and distinctive pieces.

Elba sported a sleek black leather bustier top that accentuated her figure but also added a touch of glamour to her ensemble. The bustier’s stitching allotted a bit of depth and detail to the clean-cut look. She kept her decolletage bare to let this piece have a moment to shine, this allowed the entire ensemble to evoke an of-the-moment feel. Complementing the edgy bustier, Sabrina opted for brown wide-leg trousers that added a touch of warmth to her look. The brown hue of the trousers added a contrast to the black leather top but also added some dimension to her outfit. Additionally, the wide-leg silhouette injected movement hence creating a chic outfit that feels lively.

Accessories were kept minimal, Elba wore a pair of gold hoop earrings, a brown leather belt, and a pair of pointed-toe black pumps. Russell’s hand in styling her has led to Elba becoming a face to watch in the fashion industry’s Rolodex of “It” girls.