NYFW Celeb Look Of The Day: Day 3, Sai De Silva

Reality television star Sai De Silva popped out for shows during New York Fashion Week in a unique ensemble. Rather than putting together a laidback minimalistic look the Real Housewives of New York City cast member instead leaned into a utilitarian-inspired style. The sophisticated Jason Wu outfit she wore included a sleeved jacket emblazoned with dozens of florals in a dark blue metallic hue against a deeper blue fabric. Next, she also was spotted in a matching skirt with the same embellishments that were designed on her outerwear piece.

Metallics were a key trend we noticed during the last season of NYFW so it’s no surprise that De Silva is trying it out. There’s something powerful about metallics too, when worn properly rich silvers and golds feel regal and stimulating. The blue tone has a similar effect.

Accessories were kept quite minimal. A pair of sheer tights, black aviator sunglasses, and black pumps accentuated her two-piece set. De Silva also wore a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings. Each of these additions to the outfit was effortless–all of the items were harmonious too, and nothing felt overdone.

De Silva is well-known for her fashion prowess. She first captured my attention years ago due to her timeless and classic style. The way she seamlessly wears suits and polished separates is inspiring for someone like myself who is still fleshing out my day-to-day pieces. Sai frequently sports items such as oversized bomber jackets and turtlenecks in hues like cream and black. There are also moments where she switches things up a bit and leans into colors like light blue or yellow. Well-tailored trousers and blazers are items that are ingrained into her elevated and coveted wardrobe. Her NYFW look is a key moment that emphasizes her chic style choices.