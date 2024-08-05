In Case You Missed It: Donald Glover Wears Fear Of God, Thebe Magugu Partners With Nonprofit (RED), And More

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First, actor, musician, and producer Donald Glover made an appearance in a dapper Fear Of God look that we can’t get out of our minds. Meanwhile, African designer Thebe Magugu has announced a new partnership working on special projects with the nonprofit RED.

Next, Dior has announced the launch of a new exhibition highlighting the late fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh. Since its five-year anniversary, Denim Tears has already dropped a new collection with Lil Yachty and his crew as the campaign faces. Lastly, the growing athletic brand giant New Balance has dropped a new sneaker encompassing the feeling of summer. Keep scrolling to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend, below.

Donald Glover Wears Fear Of God

Over the weekend for a Mr. & Mrs. Smith tastemaker event in West Hollywood, California Donald Glover wore an oversized neutral-toned Fear Of God suit. The colors were layered over one another seamlessly. The way the pants fell with the single pleat on each leg over his shiny black shoes was the perfect ratio. The large blazer layered over his draped T-shirt in a complementary earth tone to his suit was styled intentionally. He somehow looked casual yet chic at the event.

Thebe Magugu Partners With The Nonprofit RED

The African label Thebe Magugu has announced a partnership with RED titled “The Custom Heirloom Ensemble.” The project was originally launched last year with Michelle Obama and Lupita Nyong’o as the first few wearers of the pieces produced. Both women wore pieces with family members or loved ones immortalized on their clothing. Now in 2024, this edition of the project will include customizable pyjama-collar shirts, trousers, and a tote bag in green, cream, navy, and red. Speaking of RED, this partnership in the collection will have proceeds going to the nonprofit that aims to fight AIDS.

“Heirloom is a very special project for me, because it gets to immortalize through cloth not only my own memories, but the memories of others as well. Creating an archivable ‘log’ of one’s life,” said Magugu in a statement. “It is extra special that this project also gets to contribute to (RED)’s critical mission of fighting AIDS through the power of fashion. I have seen the effects of HIV/AIDS up close, having lost family members to it, and watching others manage the condition, I am personally invested in this cause. Being in South Africa, we have one of the highest rates in the world.”

Dior Announces A New Exhibition

In honor of the late photographer Peter Lindbergh, a new exhibition is to be on display at Galerie Dior in the French fashion house’s Avenue Montaigne flagship store in Paris. The pieces in the exhibition will be unreleased images shot by Lindbergh from a Times Square shoot that included over 80 outfits from the Dior archive ranging from ready-to-wear to Haute Couture and other images from 1988 to 2018.

Dior/Lindbergh will be on view from October 17 to May 4 at Galerie Dior at 11 Rue François 1er, 75008 Paris, France.

Denim Tears Taps Lil Yachty’s Concrete Boys For A New Collection

Denim Tears has dropped a new collection entitled “Denim University” with rapper Lil Yatchy and his crew the Concrete Boys as the starring faces of the campaign. Yatchy is seen in a pair of purple cut-off shorts, and a zip-up sweatsuit with a yellow Denim Tears crest, as if it were part of a school uniform. More from the collection worn by fellow rappers Giovanna Ramos, Camo!, Draft Day, and Concrete Moe are seen in colorways such as bright red, black, blue, green, and white. The collection also includes full-length sweatpants in the same colorways.

Shop “Denim University” on denimtears.com and in-store at African Diaspora Goods on 176 Spring Street.

New Balance Drops A Buttery Yellow Sneaker

A shoe that holds the feeling of summer has dropped and it’s the New Balance 1906N in a buttery yellow hue. The new shoe comes at the perfect transitional weather time right before things start to cool down and offers a sleek iteration to a usual New Balance running sneaker. As we know, sneakers have integrated their way into the more dressy scene these days and this shoe fits the criteria for being a fashionable sneaker that can be worn casually or out with a suit if need be.

The new 1906N is available now to shop on newbalance.com.