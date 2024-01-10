Canada Goose

Canada Goose taps South African designer Thebe Magugu for an exclusive collection. In the “Hood Trim Collective” range designs by Magugu, Collina Strada, and Mira Mikati were created as a way to elevate the brand’s winterwear into eye-catching pieces that you wouldn’t guess are from Canada Goose.

Magugu created a coat which is a new iteration of the Mystique Parka, a parka jacket with a print inspired by the Basotho Blanket from Lesotho. The designer’s Sisterhood emblem motif is also showcased infusing the parka design with a hint of his brand’s significant design detail. The outerwear piece is made from lush Merino wool and includes the brand’s heirloom shawl interchangeable hood trim, easily integrating sustainable fabrics into the design. The parka comes in two prints: a vibrant blue and black and another colorway in gray and black.

Magugu’s distinct design language helped bring his Mystique Parka to life. In this reimagination, a complimentary hood trim, and a versatile interchangeable parka accessory to customize your jacket is available. The designer’s South African heritage intertwined with his twist on a classic Canada Goose parka shows that emerging designers should be selected more for collaborations like these.

“When looking at any brand partnerships, I always want to align myself with a brand with similar values and design aesthetics. Canada Goose is such a recognizable and iconic brand that is known for its quality in design, execution, and function,” Magugu said in a High Snobiety interview. He added: “Anything I create should be used to assist us, not impair us, and to allow us to navigate through life efficiently while looking our best.”

The new collection is available to shop exclusively at the Canada Goose 5th Avenue store in New York City located at 689 5th Ave.