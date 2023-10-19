Canada Goose Taps Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond Of Pyer Moss For Its Latest Collection

Canada Goose

Kerby Jean-Raymond was tapped by Canada Goose to spearhead its latest collection. The designer founded his brand Pyer Moss in 2013 on the premise of moving Black culture forward with storytelling in his pieces. This nine-piece range is reminiscent of the Pyer Moss couture show in 2021 when he became the first Black designer to show during Paris Couture Week. The couture presentation which consisted of Pyer Moss’s signature bold primary colors have made a return in 2023 in the form of a warm parka, a puffer, and anorak jackets as well as overalls and a pair of boots.

The parka is a staple in the range, it features a dynamic yellow, hue and also the color black. These tones make for a striking combination that appears on Canada Goose’s classic quilting. The jacket is a piece that we imagine selling out immediately. It’s made from breathable recycled leather, which is a water-repellent and resistant fabric. The details are the best part: a D-ring attachment to the patch chest pocket and co-branded backpack straps.

Canada Goose

“I am proud to announce my collaboration with Canada Goose which illustrates luxury performance and design. Together we have created something truly bold, vivid and functional that delivers on comfort and warmth,” Jean-Raymond shares in a statement. “These pieces are a new take on the dynamic style that I grew up with in Brooklyn, reimagined in a way that they can be worn anywhere from urban adventures to expeditions in the wild.”

Canada Goose

Accompanying the release of the line is the debut of a short film by both brands directed by Jean-Raymond. The capsule collection is out now on canadagoose.com. Prices retail from $275 to $1,550 while sizes range from 2XS to 2XL.