In Case You Missed It: Kelly Rowland Wears Cheney Chan, Taylor Russell Wears Alaïa, And More

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First off, at the 2024 amfAR Venice Gala, singer Kelly Rowland caught our eye with a dreamy gown designed by Cheney Chan. Next, Taylor Russell donned a custom Alaïa gown to the Venice Film Festival.

Meanwhile, at the F1 Grand Prix of Italy, stylish race car driver Lewis Hamilton made his presence known in a Burberry ensemble made for the red carpet. Red carpet darling, Taylor Russell is keeping up her fashion momentum at the Venice Film Festival in a custom look, designed by Alaïa.

Next, Rihanna’s latest endeavor as the Dior ambassador has come to fruition with a new Dior Parfume campaign coming to our screens. Additionally, beloved high fashion designer Jil Sander has released a Fall/Winter 2024 collection with jewelry pieces that are going to be setting the trends for the cooler season. Lastly, Miu Miu’s CEO has been called by Dior to become the French fashion house’s next managing director.

Kelly Rowland Wears Cheney Chan

Kelly Rowland’s all-white outfit at the 2024 amFAR Venice Gala was unforgettable. In comparison to the Cheney Chan Fall/Winter 2024 runway, Rowland chose a simpler route as the original look came with a large feathered throw styled by Wilford Lenov. The singer’s décolletage and arms were accentuated in this sweetheart neckline off-the-shoulder gown. To add even more glamour, her waist is cinched in an exaggerated hip detail of the dress. The head-turning piece is pointed on both ends of her hip to showcase a campy hourglass figure. On top of the shape is a texture that is divinely layered and reminiscent of a bridal gown. To complete her look, she added a pair of pointed-toe pumps in a similar shade as her gown and added a singular diamond necklace at her neck.

Taylor Russell Wears Custom Alaïa

Actress Taylor Russell is establishing her fashion icon status in a custom white cutout dress by Alaïa, styled by Jaheel Weaver. Weaver and Russell are a match made in heaven; he seems to know exactly how to communicate her star power through fashion. Her simple top with its back completely cut out adds a playful element to her girlish skirt that has a bit of a drop waist. The bubble hemline added to it shows that the fashion house is with the times and embraces new trends by making them chicer. Her added white pointed-toe pumps completed her all-white look with simplicity. The added jewelry was quite simple with a diamond choker and drop earrings.

Lewis Hamilton Wears Burberry

F1 star Lewis Hamilton’s Burberry vest set tells us this type of look will never go out of style. At the F1 Grand Prix of Italy, Eric Mcneal styled Hamilton in a more subdued look in comparison to his usual colorful and vibrant outfits. This may be due to the nature of the event, either way, the race car driver has never looked more effortlessly dapper. The black vest and perfectly tailored pants with a single pleat on each leg are simply chic. The added pearl necklace is a subtle touch to the basic outfit and his black sunglasses and sheen leather loafers completed the monochromatic look.

Rihanna’s New Dior J’adore Parfum Campaign Is Here

The new face of Dior, Rihanna has finally been unveiled in this new Dior J’adore campaign. The new campaign was set at the Palace of Versailles featuring the singer’s popular tune “Love on the Brain.” The singer looks as if she is the bottle come to life in a beaded and gold ensemble. As she walked on water and recited the line, “Your dreams, make them real,” in a Maria Grazia Chiuri-designed corset, we knew in that instant Dior made the right choice in choosing its new ambassador.

Jil Sander’s Latest Fall/Winter 2024 Jewelry Drop Is Trend Setting

The minimalist, high fashion designer’s latest jewelry drop for the Fall/Winter 2024 season is not to go unnoticed. This collection is sure to start or continue a few trends with abstract-shaped rings, pointy studded chokers, chunky earcuffs, and stacked beaded necklaces. Other pieces in the collection feature pearl details like two-toned silver necklaces and drop earrings. The simplicity and added edgy juxtaposition to these pieces are what make them trend-worthy going into the cooler season.

Shop the new Jil Sander Fall/Winter 2024 jewelry collection on jilsander.com.

Miu Miu’s CEO Becomes Dior’s Managing Director

Starting on October 15, Miu Miu’s CEO Bendetta Petruzzo will be Dior’s new managing director. The luxury world is in flux with creative directors playing musical chairs with brands, but this move is about strategy as she succeeds the label’s current position holder, Charles Delapalme who has been at the French fashion house since 2018. With this appointment for Petruzzo, WWD did confirm she would be leaving Miu Miu to focus on her new role.

“I am deeply honored to join Dior. I am proud to have been entrusted with this great responsibility and to join such an iconic house,” Petruzzo said in a statement. “I would like to warmly thank Delphine Arnault for the trust she has given me, and I look forward to collaborating closely with the executive committee and the zone presidents to further contribute to the development of Dior’s business.”