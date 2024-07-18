Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton’s love for fashion has earned him a new title. Hamilton was recently announced as a new ambassador at Dior. He’s also the guest designer of a forthcoming skiwear lifestyle collection from the lauded brand.

The F1 driver, who announced his move to Ferrari has his own brand entitled +44 that features an array of apparel and accessories that merge F1 and fashion seamlessly. Now, the driver is diving deeper into the design world in collaboration with Dior’s creative director Kim Jones. This announcement comes as no surprise. Hamilton has been spotted in Dior looks and pieces designed by Jones ahead of races such as the Monaco Grand Prix. Other brands he’s worn have included Rick Owens, Jacquemus, and Loewe. Eric Mcneal his stylist is responsible for the innovative and refreshing fashion moments.

Hamilton’s new capsule collection with Dior is inspired by Africa and both men’s approaches to sustainability. Both Jones and Hamilton love the continent as Jones spent most of his childhood in different African countries with a hydrogeologist parent. At the same time, Hamilton wants to explore his heritage deeper. According to WWD, Jones said the Dior team is working with someone to source sustainable fabrics in Africa such as places like Burkina Faso. Even Hamilton had made a no animal leather usage agreement with Jones.

“Making it sustainable was key,” Hamilton told WWD. “When you’ve got a big house like Dior pushing that technology as well, hopefully, the goal is always to encourage all the other brands to want to start doing the same, because so many just are not conscious.”

The sneak peek of the lifestyle collection was revealed on Instagram by Dior’s footwear head designer Thibo Denis. Chunky black and deep red sneakers with a distorted Dior motif on the tongue were posted in an eight-slide carousel. Another tan colorway was unveiled with mesh panels and 3D rectangular additions on the sides of the shoe made to withstand the snow.

On the rest of the slides, you see close-ups of a more sporty sneaker in an orange, blue, green, and purple colorway with stripes throughout them and Dior branding in strategically placed areas on the shoe. A small abstract cross-like decal hanging from an extra lace on the fashion sneaker is also featured with a crisp white sole to add contrast to the vibrant colorways. Even the inner sole was shared with the same decal and distorted logo displayed on ombre variants of the second sneaker design colorways.

The collection will feature apparel as well and will be unveiled and available to shop on dior.com as well as select Dior locations on October 17. Stay tuned for what more the F1 driver may have up his sleeve.