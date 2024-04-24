Miu Miu Is The Brand Of The Moment

Getty Images

Miu Miu has taken the top spot in the quarterly Lyst Index. According to the report that tracks which brands and products are trending, Miu Miu was one spot above Prada. Searches for the company have gone up 8 percent in the first quarter of the year. Additionally, three products from Miu Miu are a part of the top ten products of Q1. They include the Miu Miu and New Balance 530 SL sneaker (number one), Miu Miu swim briefs (number three), and the Miu Miu polo shirt (number seven).

Searches for the brand from male shoppers on Lyst have increased 88 percent over the last three months. The collaborative sneaker in a deep brown hue released alongside New Balance sold out within hours online.

Miu Miu’s rise is credited to its Fall/Winter 2024 presentation which made a splash. The collection presented was filled with oversized suede handbags in brown and mustard yellow–additional highlights included a colorful assortment of sunglasses, structured outerwear, and boxy medium-sized bags. Also, the brand unveiled an upcycled denim collection in January. Both of these business moves contributed to the global fixation on the brand.

“Right now Miu Miu is outperforming the market, delivering brand heat plus cultural weight that sets it apart in the eyes of the fashion shopper; playful, unique styling and must-have viral products cement Miu Miu firmly on top of the table,” stated the Lyst Index.

For more on the Lyst Index, head to Lyst’s official site.