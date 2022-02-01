New Balance x MIU MIU Is The Sneaker Collab You Didn’t Know You Needed

For fashion enthusiasts that like to be afoot on the seasonal trends, get ready to take your sneaker game to the next level with the Spring/Summer 2022 Miu Miu collection by New Balance.

New Balance partnering with Miuccia Prada was a genius collaboration to reimagine the popular 1980’s New Balance 574 sneakers, a cult-favorite that is available in natural colors that include white, khaki, and blue to match almost anything in your spring or summer wardrobe.

If you are not familiar with Miu Miu, the fashion brand was founded in 1993 as part of the Prada Group. The ready-to-wear label celebrates the conscious woman and her strength to be rebellious in her fashion choices.

With its street-style edge, the deconstruction sneaker made its debut on the Spring/Summer 2022 Miu Miu runway with a nod from fashion influencers and sneakerheads in attendance.

“The color selection is incredible,” says BET Digital Lifestyle Editor, Tweety Elitou before adding, “it’s giving me total beach vibes and I can’t wait to be spotted sporting a pair this summer.”

Made in Italy, New Balance x Miu Miu is available at Miu Miu stores worldwide starting February 1, 2022. The must-haves are also shoppable online at miumiu.com.