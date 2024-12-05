Inside BlackStar’s Annual Gala Honoring Cultural Luminaries

BFA

The depth of the evocative energy on display at BlackStar’s Luminary Gala in Philadephia was hard to ignore. Hosted at the aesthetically stunning Switch House, the evening was filled with laughter, performances, fanfare, and plenty of fundraising. But what stood out largely was the commodore amongst the stylish guests who trekked to the Fishtown neighborhood. If you were lucky enough to attend like myself you rubbed shoulders with innovators including YOWIE founder, Shannon Maldanado, and T Magazine writer J Wortham.

Tourmaline

The evening which was hosted by comedian and television writer Jenny Yang was also a unique practice in centering those seen as disrupters. While Yang provided comedic relief the ticketholders provided a glimpse into what it is like to see individuals showing up as their truest selves.

This was perhaps what was most key to how the night felt. For good measure, drinks were flowing–and the food was elevated just enough to not be stuffy.

Anaiis Cisco

In matters of style, attendees opted to wear pieces that was fitting for the setting. There were an assortment of lengthy gowns in jewel tones such as gold and also silver. One gray suit worn by filmmaker Anaiis Cisco stood out. Another standout? The elegant golden gown that was worn by BlackStar Projects founder Maori Karmael Holmes. Elsewhere, artists Naomi Brown and Nile Shareef-Trudeau delved into seasonal trends. The former donned a velvet gown, while the latter wore a tiered gown with black at the top and silver at the bottom.

Naomi Brown, Nile Shareef-Trudeau

The BlackStar Film Festival, which took place earlier this year, is a key moment for the community that has spawned since the festival’s debut in 2021. The gathering has been crowned a unique place to discover film talent before they’re trending. Other essential events that have been created over the years include year-round programming: screenings, a filmmaker seminar, a film production lab, and a print journal. This week’s gala properly highlighted those who are responsible for the festival, the gala, and the spirit of authenticity that rang loudly at the Switch House.

Maori Karmael Holmes

One key moment of the night took place when Holmes kicked off the festivities with a fitting few words paying homage to Sekou Campbell. Campbell is the co-chair of the BlackStar Projects board. On stage, Holmes shared: “As a board member, he has brought incredible energy [and] resources that have helped transform BlackStar and worked tirelessly to protect the role of the artist in pursuit of collective liberation.”

Sekou Campbell

Campbell shared that the award evoked an emotional response on his behalf. He spoke of growing up and being raised by his mother, who worked at The Studio Museum In Harlem. A seed of being a part of a larger creative community was instilled in him.

“To see BlackStar and the efforts of a single founder at the beginning with the support of an entire village–to see [Maori] grow from one person who wanted to see herself and the rest of us in film, is the most special thing that’s ever happened to me,” Campbell shared.

He also spoke about being there for the programming and special components that make up the BlackStar Film Festival over the years. Next, lauded filmmaker Annemarie Jacir, a director originally from Palestine, was honored for her tireless efforts. Notably, Jacir has written, directed, and produced over 16 films with premieres in Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Locarno and Toronto. The preservation and promotion of Palestinian cinema is of the utmost importance to Jacir–she is the co-founder of the artist-run Dar Jacir for Art & Research.

Photo Credit: BFA.

Documentary filmmaker Louis Massiah, the founder of the Scribe Video Center, was also honored with the Luminary Award. He spoke of how visual culture, specifically Black film made with our best interest in mind can shift power and knowledge imbalances.

Louis Massiah. Photo Credit: BFA.

“This film movement is deliberate cultural work. It has the power to make us whole, self-determining, to offer a vision of what should be. It was this possibility of film as a way of exploring ideas and giving us a knowledge foundation to understand and change the world that seduced me,” Massiah shared during his acceptance speech.

The New Negress Filmmaker Society which was founded by Kumi James in 2013, also received a spotlight and Luminary Award. Stefani Saintogne and Yvonne Michelle Shirley accepted the award on behalf of the collective.

Yvonne Michelle Shirly, Stefani Saintonge

Tourmaline a Miami-based artist also took the stage after being bestowed with a Luminary Award. “I’m honored to be a recipient while surrounded by kin,” she shared. “BlackStar is a space where our collective dreams and voices come alive–a home for those of us who refuse to settle for a world that doesn’t see our fullness.” Tourmaline has presented her works at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Studio Museum in Harlem, Tate Modern, London, Whitney Museum of American Art, and more.

A performance by artist Melanie Charles was a significant portion of the night. A bit of the moments she spent on stage were transfixing–she also exhibited the sentiments that one would attach to a pastor leading a congregation. Sonically, her quasi-performance which consisted of playing a flute and singing leaned into the realm of jazz. As a whole, Charles’ set was imaginative and also touching.

Melanie Charles

“Storytelling is a radical act of creation,” a few words by Tourmaline were key for the thematic sense of energy that was emitting from the gala. These words felt moving and they aided in ushering in the conclusion of the evening. While some attendees stayed for desserts, others mingled and chatted rather than immediately heading out.

The essence of BlackStar was on display all night: creation and commodore are key to marginalized folks because they’ve allowed many of us to be intrinsically tied to one another while navigating the trials of our respective eras.

“I feel incredibly blessed for people to have been a part of this event–it feels like a real honor to be able to steward all of our programs,” Holmes told me moments after the gala officially ended. She also shared that a seminar will take place in March and another issue of Seen will be out in May. “The ship keeps on turning,” she added.