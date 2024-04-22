In Case You Missed It: Regina King Wears Louis Vuitton, V. Bellan Reveals Bridal Collection, And More

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First, Shirley actress Regina King wore a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look to the French fashion house’s Shanghai runway show. At the opening of her new Broadway show Hell’s Kitchen, Alicia Keys stunned in a denim look from Jean Paul Gaultier. Meanwhile, in the shoe department of the fashion world, the luxury Italian fashion house Schiaparelli released its first-ever sneaker.

Additionally, rapper Travis Scott has teamed up with the Jordan brand once again to unveil a new sneaker silhouette accompanied with a captivating campaign. Next, in light of the shoe biz, Asics has taken a page out of New Balance’s book. The running sneaker brand has teamed up with a Japanese designer Takahiro Miyashita to design its first-ever Chelsea boot. The boots are much more sleek than you can imagine. Lastly, fine jewelry brand V. Bellan is set to release its first-ever bridal collection.

V. Bellan To Release Its First-Ever Bridal Collection

The contemporary and fine jewelry brand V. Bellan announces its first-ever bridal category. The category will be released in two capsule collections entitled “Ceremony I” and “Ceremony II.” The capsule stems from the brand’s Star earrings that look like a constellation dangling from your ear. The first installment will feature gold, pearl, and gemstone-adorned pieces while the second will be an array of diamond statement pieces, hand-crafted with sterling silver.

“V. Bellan’s Ceremony capsule collections are a natural evolution in our brand’s trajectory, and an embodiment of our commitment to create heirloom pieces that extend beyond the moment,” said founder and creative director, Vanessa Bellan in a statement.

V. Bellan’s Ceremony I and Ceremony II, the brand’s bridal category will be available on April 25 online. Additionally, an in-store release will be exclusively available at Bergdorf Goodman on the same date.

Regina King Wears Louis Vuitton

At the Shanghai womenswear show by Louis Vuitton, actress Regina King made an appearance wearing an all-gray Louis Vuitton layered look. The two-toned monochromatic jacket cinched at her waist in a flattering way while underneath a flowing gray layer was draped just grazing the back of her white pointed-toe boots. Under her jacket, a light gray turtleneck and peeking through, a mini skirt in the same hue was layered in her outfit. In hand, the actress wore a Louis Vuitton square monogram mini handbag. Her look was futuristic and chic wrapped within her layers.

Alicia Keys Wears Jean Paul Gaultier

New York native and Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys wore a full Jean Paul Gaultier look to her Hell’s Kitchen premiere. Keys’ cropped denim top was adorned with a stitched design at the chest while buttoned at the top. Underneath her collar sat a gold necklace peeking through that matched her gold hoop earrings, and her single gold ring on one hand. Her flattering high-waisted jeans were wide-legged that paired well with black pointed-toe heels.

Schiaparelli Releases Its First Sneaker

Luxury Italian fashion house Schiaparelli’s newest release is its first-ever sneaker. The cream canvas lace-up sneakers are reminiscent of Converse’s Chuck 70 silhouette except it’s adorned in gold accents on the grommets where the laces meet and on the inner corners of the sneaker. At the toe of the shoe is a Trompe l’oeil, a textured rendering of toes in gold. The inner sole is a fiery red hue with the Schiaparelli script logo inside while the button sole looks like a footprint. These sneakers retail for about $2490, would you purchase them?

Travis Scott And Jordan Unveil A New Sneaker

Jordan has tapped Travis Scott to collaborate on a new sneaker silhouette. Titled the “Jumpman Jack” the shoe will arrive in a colorway consisting of neutral beige, black, and cream. The soles feature a slight wave detail while the swoosh on both sides of the shoe is placed backward, a signature of Scott’s previous Jordan designs. The campaign features the artist wearing a hoodie and compression leggings in black, like an athlete, holding a pair in all six of his hands. The image looks like layered motion stops of a jumping jack, a clever play on the shoe’s name.

Asics Reveals Its First Chelsea Boot

In collaboration with Japanese designer Takahiro Miyashita, Asics has revealed its first-ever Chelsea boot. The black boots are quite chic coming from a sneaker brand, thanks to Miyashita. The soles feature a geometric texture and design while the rest of the boot looks like a classic Chelsea boot with its sleek, shiny black leather finish and stretch fabric on both sides. The collaboration is called “GEL-QUANTUM 360TM THE CHELSEA,” as it’s designed with a gel quantum material created in the Asics Sports Engineering Laboratory.

Shop the new Asics X TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist Chelsea boots on the-soloist.net.