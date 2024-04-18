In Shanghai Nicolas Ghesquière Shares A Whimsical Louis Vuitton Collection

Louis Vuitton

Presented at the Long Museum in Shanghai, Louis Vuitton’s latest womenswear collection was filled with kitschy elements and compelling plaid separates. At the Voyager show, Nicolas Ghesquière showcased wondrous pieces with artwork by Sun Yitian, a Beijing-based artist. The Pre-Fall 2024 lineup was also a colorful and fantastic assortment aside from the creations emblazoned with art by Yitian. There was something for everyone including front-row guests which included Regina King and Jennifer Connelly. A floral dress with a long peplum sleeve sweater came across as a bit quaint, but it was a bit sporty as it came down the runway with sneaker-esque heels. Different variations of leather were also showcased: a leather skirt with enlarged circles and metallic details, chic platform booties, and a chained bag in a fiery red.

Within the collection, there was a staple look that felt like a mash-up of sorts: a pair of black and yellow leather pants worn with a striped tee and a plaid jacket. Immediately following this outfit there was a fun moment which consisted of a bright orange and pink knit and striped sweater paired alongside a brown leather pleated skirt. A whimsical Peter Pan-style collar added a playful touch to this sweater, while a blazer dress took on a new form. At the top, an oversized blazer was paired with a tennis skirt featuring small pleats. A pair of black boots with white geometric shapes was the most riveting component of this outfit.

This Pre-Fall 2024 line from Ghesquière showcases the designer’s lack of limitations. It also explores the boundless opportunities one can take when it comes to getting dressed for breezier weather. Rather than wearing shapeless and boring clothing, you can embrace variations that include colorful sweaters, interesting leather skirts that were made compelling by their perfect pleats, and more.

