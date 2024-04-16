Louis Vuitton Announces Exhibitions For The 2024 Paris Olympics

Getty Images

This year’s Olympic Games will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11 and will feature free events for sports and fashion lovers. Louis Vuitton contributes to this with exhibitions throughout their top Parisian stores at the Samaritaine Paris department store, the brand’s Dream exhibition location, and the Fondation Louis Vuitton museum.

LVMH announced at the Louis Vuitton Dream exhibition, you can expect sports-centered luxuries from the brand’s expansive past and collaborative pieces made with artists. That will be on view from June 18 to December 31. The French fashion house had another sports-themed exhibition recently at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris entitled “Fashion and Sport, From One Podium to the Other” from September through early April. Other exhibition events during the Olympics include the “Olympic Rings” which features a loaned painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol at the Fondation Vuitton.

According to WWD, another exhibition that many sports and fashion fans alike will be excited about is the “La Malle Courrier” exhibition which will be on view from April 2 to December 31 at the Vuitton family home in Asnières. The exhibition features a pickleball trunk by the late designer Virgil Abloh, known for his creative direction at Off-White and Louis Vuitton Men’s. Other brands under the LVMH umbrella will be participating in fashion and sports-related exhibitions including Dior. The fashion house will be presenting a photo series exhibition at the Avenue Montaigne flagship store’s Galerie Dior. The images will be of all its sports ambassadors over the years.

Luxury brands are conjuring new ways to build brand recognition and consumer loyalty with these exhibitions. Showcasing fashion as art whether sports related or not, shows that fashion has a hand in a collection of industries. The experiential element of seeing exclusive pieces in person strengthens the legacies of the highly respected brands.