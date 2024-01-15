53 Of Regina King’s Most Inspiring Beauty Looks

David Crotty / Getty Images

We’ll never get tired of giving Regina King her flowers. She’s constantly inspired us in some of Black culture’s most memorable roles– such as Friday’s “Dana”, Poetic Justice’s “Iesha”, and Boyz n the Hood’s “Shalika.” And, one of course can’t forget how further proved her versatility playing the voices of “Huey” and “Riley” on The Boondocks. King is of course the Queen of TV and film, taking home over 20 awards throughout her career. Additionally, we’d be remiss if we failed to mention that she is also a beauty icon.

Her classic thick, full bodied texture– see her tight wanded curls look at the Daddy Day Care premiere in 2003– have long been a statement in Hollywood. At times, she rocked a brushed out look (like at the 2004 Louis Vuitton United Cancer Front Gala), and other moments, she pulled her tresses into an updo (cue the 77th Annual Academy Awards.) But her natural, silky finish has still remained– from short cuts to braided buns and pin curls– an embodiment of Hollywood glamor.

King’s light brown eyes are a beauty statement on their own. She’s known to add modest eyeshadow colors to further highlight them– like chalky blue-tones at the 69th Emmy Awards in 2017. At the 2019 Met Gala, she opted for a dramatic purple, before rocking a no makeup-makeup look at the 2021 Cannes Gala. As for her most recent sighting? King appeared on stage next to Angela Bassett at the 14th Annual Governors Awards this year, in a purple, braided bun and spotlight-kissed skin.

Below, ESSENCE wishes Regina King a happy birthday with a look back at 53 of her most inspirational beauty looks.

