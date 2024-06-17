In Case You Missed It: Venus Williams Stuns In JW Anderson, Martine Rose Debuts In Milan, And More

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion included a few captivating moments worth your attention. First, at men’s fashion week in Milan, Olympic tennis player Venus Williams attended the JW Anderson runway show in a fiery red look from the designer. Meanwhile, also in Milan, menswear designer Martine Rose debuted her men’s Spring 2025 collection filled with excellent tailoring and exciting spins on menswear.

Next, renowned artist Carrie Mae Weems captured the fatherly love of rapper A$AP Rocky along with his children Riot Rose and RZA for Bottega Veneta’s latest campaign. Marc Jacobs and artist Stephen Sprouse, his estate, are reuniting after 24 years. This collaboration will come in the form of a 40th-anniversary collection featuring Sprouse’s artworks. Lastly, Heron Preston’s mentees from his H2 program have revealed their contributions to the first H2 collection with H&M.

Venus Williams Stuns In JW Anderson

In Milan this weekend, Olympian Venus Williams ushered in a fiery red look at the front row of the JW Anderson 2025 Men’s Spring runway show. Her vibrant velvet blazer being worn as a dress is not lost on us. Williams could be bringing back the super oversized blazer in a chic way. Having all the buttons clasped over her white button-down offered an interesting silhouette. She played with colors effortlessly, allowing the blazer to have the spotlight and adding a grayish-lavender handbag and a pair of black open-toe mules. Overall, this look is more than just eye-catching, it’s going against the status quo of what’s trendy.

Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images

Martine Rose Debuts Her 2025 Menswear Runway Show In Milan

The prolific British menswear designer Martine Rose received her flowers this weekend as she debuted her first men’s collection in Milan. Her show took place near the Fondazione Prada, just a bit away from the Prada men’s show location. The collection itself was magnificent with menswear being the subject of beauty standards and traditional clothing for men and what that looks like. This was the designer’s first time picking a location, and she describes her debut as a sort of homecoming as she received investments from the Milan-based company Tomorrow. Impeccable tailoring, obscured makeup, and a commentary through the unlikely elements of her designs made the show a success.

“Last season [in Paris] was a friend-and-family concept. This one, we wanted to be the opposite and super accessible. We wanted to invite as many people as possible from the industry. The building itself is of no particular significance at all,” said Rose to WWD. “We have chosen venues of cultural significance or historical importance, like the one we did in Pitti — it was on a very significant market square. This time, it is more about what we would bring into the space. That’s what we wanted the focus to be,” she added.⁠

Getty Images

Bottega Veneta Enlists Carrie Mae Weems For Its Father’s Day Campaign

To date, one of the most iconic fashion moments is artist Carrie Mae Weems photographing rapper A$AP Rocky and his sons Riot Rose and RZA for Bottega Veneta’s latest campaign. The photos are inspired by one of Weem’s most known photo series “Kitchen Table Series.” Weems herself appears behind Rocky in an image. Bottega commissioning the artist for this campaign brings to light the beauty of intersecting the worlds of art and fashion. And this moment did that with intention rather than with a viral element in mind. Rocky embraces and holds his sons lovingly in each image, showcasing the importance of a present Black father and partner as well as the softness required to do so.

Marc Jacobs And Stephen Sprouse Reunite For An Anniversary Collection

After 24 years Marc Jacobs and artist Stephen Sprouse are reuniting. A 40th-anniversary collaboration is in the works and will feature Sprouse’s well-known graffiti prints. The beginning of this collaboration kicked off back in 2000 while Jacobs was at Louis Vuitton as the creative director and enlisted Spouse to add his graffiti to the brand’s signature trunks, Speedy and Neverfull handbags. Now, the late Spouse’s graffiti prints will be on display on the Marc Jacobs popular Tote Bags with a quote from him reading. “Grant me the serenity to chill.” Lil Uzi Vert stars in the campaign for this new collaboration.

Shop the Marc Jacobs x Stephen Sprouse Tote Bag on marcjacobs.com, retailing at $550.

Heron Preston’s H2 Collection With H&M And Mentees Is Unveiled

Emerging designers get the spotlight with Heron Preston’s first H2 collection with H&M. One-of-a-kind upcycled pieces were on display for all to see this weekend in New York City at an H&M flagship location. The collection came about after a 13-day immersive mentoring experience from Preston. The designers were taught the necessary skills for adding circularity into fashion design and the industry as a whole. The three lucky designers were Devante Hicks, Treshara Franklin, and June Chen. Each collection was to breathe new life into clothing donated by the public from the clothing drive done by the program in March. The donors received tokens to be the first to shop the limited-edition collection.

“H2 Exchange is a way to continue our commitment to encouraging innovation in fashion,” states Heron Preston. “It’s about creating a platform where emerging designers can grow, pushing the boundaries of creativity while promoting circularity.”