In Case You Missed It: Lori Harvey Wear Burberry, Da'Vine Joy Randolph Shines In Robert Wun, And More 

This weekend in fashion was full of moments we had to highlight. First up, Lori Harvey wears a Burberry suit to London Fashion Week. Next, British actor and latest Calvin Klein model Idris Elba was also suited up for another event in England, the 2024 BAFTA Awards, in a white Gucci suit. Taylor Russell stunned in a white custom Loewe gown for the BAFTA Awards while Da’Vine Joy Randolph wore a captivating gown by Robert Wun. At the same event, actress Ayo Edebiri wore a head-turning ensemble custom-designed by Bottega Veneta.

One of fashion’s most iconic supermodels Naomi Campbell closed Burberry’s Fall/Winter 2024 presentation during London Fashion Week. Lastly, Tyler, the Creator’s brand GOLF WANG has teased a collaboration with Clarks on Instagram for its next collection.

If you’re curious about the happenings of fashion from over the weekend, keep scrolling.

Lori Harvey Wears Burberry For London Fashion Week

Lori Harvey took London Fashion Week by storm in a gray Burberry suit. She evoked “officecore” energy with a black fitted button down with open top buttons and one hem tucked underneath her blazer. The trousers that accompanied these pieces had a relaxed fit. To accessorize, she carried a deep red leather bag and studded earrings.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Lori Harvey attends the Burberry Winter 2024 show during London Fashion Week on February 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)

Naomi Campbell Closes The Burberry Fall/Winter 2024 Show

Supermodel Naomi Campbell strutted on the Burberry Fall/Winter 2024 runway as the closing model in a strapless dress. The design of the gown was spectacular; it consisted of intricate beads on nearly every inch of the dress. She elegantly caught the light in her ensemble with ease. Gold earrings dangled from her ears gracefully. Campbell’s timelessness lends a hand to these runway shows, creating unforgettable fashion moments.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Naomi Campbell walks the runway at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week February 2024 at on February 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Idris Elba Wears Gucci To The 2024 BAFTA Awards

British actor Idris Elba wore a sleek custom tuxedo to the BAFTA Awards designed by Gucci. His dapper look included a white tuxedo coat layered over a white shirt and black pants. To accessorize, Elba wore the Gucci 25H watch from the latest Gucci “High Watchmaking” collection.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Idris Elba presents the Leading Actress Award on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Taylor Russell Wears Custom Loewe To The 2024 BAFTA Awards

Hollywood’s red carpet darling Taylor Russell wore a custom white cutout gown by Loewe to the 2024 BAFTA Awards. This gown was a show stopper with added feathering at the waist while the cutouts sat on each side of her body. The bodice was a mock neck halter fit while the hem was flared with even more feathering added to it. Drop diamond earrings were a fitting accessory for Russell’s look.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Taylor Russell attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Da’vine Joy Randolph Wears Robert Wun To The 2024 BAFTA Awards

Da’Vine Joy Randolph who has been stacking up wins this award season wore a custom peach and black gown designed by Robert Wun to the 2024 BAFTA Awards. Her look was styled by the duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald. Randolph’s gown was a dream with pink ruching at the bodice and black ruching at the waist. Additionally, one shoulder had a draping detail of pink satin fabric that fell in dramatic glamour. She was also styled in black gloves which gave off an old Hollywood feel.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Da’vine Joy Randolph attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Ayo Edebiri Wears Custom Bottega Veneta To The 2024 BAFTA Awards

Actress and one of our 2023 “It” Girls Ayo Edebiri wore a custom peach gown designed by Bottega Veneta to the 2024 BAFTA Awards. Styled by Danielle Goldberg the look also consisted of a striking feathered shawl to go with the gorgeous gown. The frock also had a sweetheart neckline and was paired with metallic silver pointed heels, while her accessories included white gloves and silver earrings with a turquoise gem in the middle.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – FEBRUARY 18, 2024: Ayo Edebiri attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony at The Royal Festival Hall in London, United Kingdom on February 18, 2024. (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Golf Wang And Clark’s To Join Forces

On Instagram, Tyler, the Creator’s brand Golf Wang teased a collaboration with Clark’s. All that was revealed was a box with a co-logo with hearts covering the rest of the box. This post is a teaser for the brand’s upcoming 2024 collection. In other slides, Tyler is wearing a printed denim set with a pair of boots that could be part of the collab.