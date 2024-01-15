How To Achieve Critics’ Choice Award Winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Renaissance-Blonde Look

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Holdovers’s Da’vine Joy Randolph took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actress at the 29th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards last night. And, in our book, she won the award for “Most Bey-licious Beauty Look,” too. “The inspiration was for us to channel our inner Queen B,” Celebrity Hairstylist, Taijé Simon tells ESSENCE. “Da’vine is a blonde bombshell at heart so I had to make the fantasy come true.”

And that said, Da’Vine embodied “Beyoncé blonde” perfectly. “We set out to achieve the renaissance effect,” Simon says. To achieve Randolph’s look, the hair stylist colored a custom wig with Schwarzkoph Professionals’ latest color innovation. “I used wella IGORA ROYAL® (5-57) at the root tap of the unit, wella IGORA ROYAL® (7-57) on the shadow root, and wella color touch (10-3) all over.” Randolph’s brown roots and blonde tresses– a deviation from her normal dark hair look– reminded us of the chameleon-like versatility of the award-winning actress.

After coloring the hair, Simon used K18’s detox shampoo, protective conditioner, and hair repair products to give the look a lustrous finish. But what’s a wig without the install? For this, the hair stylist used her personal favorite, “the love bond system by TLC With Taije,” she says, melting the lace to a tea. Blending in seamlessly, Randolph’s blonde hair complemented her soft, classic makeup look: brown-lined rosy gloss, creamy blush, and natural shadows.

“The inspiration for the look was soft Hollywood glamor,” Makeup Artist, Sheika Daley says on Instagram. “With Da’Vine’s new hair color being blonde, I wanted to go with a soft contour and a beautiful peachy glow.” On a full coverage, matte base, Daley applied Lancôme’s Sparkling Pêche highlighter, Beige Brûlé eyeshadows, and a matte lip under sparkly gloss to complete the glamorous beauty look. And the best part of all? As Simon says, “I love to always make my clients look and feel amazing. Nothing brings me more joy than that.”