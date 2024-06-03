In Case You Missed It: Heron Preston’s Mentorship Program, Jacquemus Reveals New Sneaker, And More

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First, designer Heron Preston’s H2 program with H&M has expanded to working with emerging designers on a mentorship program. Meanwhile, Puma and Coperni have announced a new capsule collection. Next, Nike and Jacquemus’s long-time collaboration has manifested into another collaborative sneaker.

Additionally, renowned artist Nina Chanel has announced her collection with the Jordan Brand slated to release on June 7. Next, the British Fashion Council announced a new menswear showcase which will launch this month. Lastly, luxury brand Balenciaga recently had its first runway show in China.

Keep scrolling below to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend.

Heron Preston Partners With Emerging Designers For H2 Exchange

Designer Heron Preston’s H2 Exchange program with H&M focuses on circularity. Preston is working alongside three emerging designers on a mentorship program to keep that theme going. The program began on June 2, hosted in a downtown Manhattan apartment for a 13-day immersive experience. This project aims to cultivate and nurture a new generation of designers with tools to create with circularity in mind. The three designers Preston is mentoring include Devante Hicks, Treshara Franklin, and June Chen. Each of these designers will create a one-of-a-kind upcycled collection with Preston from donated clothing from a drive back in March. Those who donated then received a token to give them an opportunity to choose clothes from the collections of the mentees.

Puma And Coperni Reveal Capsule Collection

Puma and Coperni’s collaborative collection embodies sporty chic. The brand’s partnership has birthed a new Spring/Summer 2024 collection filled with athletic silhouettes with minimal, elegant touches. Recently, a new shoe was introduced entitled the “Speedcat Coperni” that is available in black and white in a smooth leather finish.

Other pieces in the collection include a sleek leather black bag with the Puma logo at the top center between the rounded thick straps, jersey shirts in black, white, and neon yellow, and a cutout dress with mesh detailing in black and white.

Shop the Puma and Coperni collection on puma.com beginning today and at select Coperni and Puma stores.

Nike And Jacquemus Tease New Sneaker

A surprise collaborative sneaker has been released from the long-time partnership. The chunky sneaker comes in cream, silver, and a fiery red. It’s a Nike Air Max 1 silhouette with a sleek reimagination. The collab’s release date hasn’t been announced yet, all we have is this teaser from Jacquemus’s Instagram. The Jacquemus website shows that the new shoe is priced at $180.

Stay tuned for the Nike and Jacquemus Air Max 1 on jacquemus.com. At the moment, no release date has been confirmed.

Artist Nina Chanel Abney Teams Up With Jordan Brand

Beloved artist Nina Chanel Abney has announced a collection to be released with the Jordan brand. The artist has worked with the brand before on other sneakers like the Jordan 2 Retros and other apparel. Now, she’s back at it again with a new collection featuring a green Jordan 3 at the forefront. Other apparel will be available and from the looks of her past work with the Jordan brand, this collection will swiftly sell out.

The Nina Chanal Abney and Jordan Brand collection will be available on June 13 on nike.com.

The British Fashion Council Announces A New Menswear Showcase

Paris Fashion Week Men’s is getting a run for its money as the British Fashion Council has recently announced a three-day showcase for menswear. From June 7 to 9, the event will feature other important themes such as craftsmanship and wellness. Other than fashion shows, presentations and trade and consumer events will also be included in the three-day event. “People think British fashion is either really young or Savile Row. We want to show how much there is in between. We want to highlight the tie-makers, milliners, shoemakers such as Grenson, and independent, direct-to-consumer brands including YMC, Maharishi and Oliver Spencer,” Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council told WWD.

Balenciaga Hosts Its First Show In China

Over the weekend, luxury brand Balenciaga had its first runway show in China at the Museum of Art Pudong in Shanghai. Unique clothing hit the runway from a semi-couture feathered pink off-the-shoulder gown to a floral print, ruffle-clad dress. Other pieces like a gown made from Tyvek® in homage of China’s paper invention, leather black skirts, sheer tops, athletic shorts, hoodies, and chunky sneakers made their way down the runway. Glamour and luxury at its galore was the main theme with other extravagant gowns made of plastic, leather, and other fabrics coming down the runway.