In Case You Missed It: Skepta And Puma Collaboration Launch, Wales Bonner's New Collection, And More

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First, U.K. rap sensation Skepta threw a launch party for his long-awaited collaboration debut with Puma. Meanwhile, Black-owned British brand Wales Bonner unveiled its Summer 2024 collection in partnership with Adidas honoring East African runners.

Next, luxury brand Burberry has also revealed a summer collection. The campaign is set on a beach with models splayed in lounge and swimwear with Burberry motifs throughout them. Additionally, New York-based brand Mara Hoffman announced it is taking a pause to work on personal projects and regroup the brand’s goals. Lastly, Italian fashion house Max Mara has disclosed a location for its upcoming resort runway show.

Keep scrolling to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend below.

Skepta’s Debuts His Collaboration With Puma

Skepta’s debut collection with Puma is finally here. The U.K. rapper’s first sneaker entitled the “Puma Skope Forever” is inspired by the early aughts with an iridescent colorway on the upper of the shoe and a mesh fabric underneath the colorful panels. The sneaker features silver details on the sneaker to contrast the explosion of reflective colors. A uniform of sorts is included in the collection with a track set tailored to fit into Skepta’s personal style. Other pieces in the collection include a vest with concealed pockets and a matching backpack, and accessories including a pair of gloves and a cuffless beanie hat. Each piece was a deep dive into the Puma archives as a reference.

Shop the Skepta and Puma capsule collection on puma.com.

Wales Bonner Unveils Its Summer 2024 Collection

Wales Bonner’s long-standing partnership with Adidas is constantly reaching new heights. This time the brands have unveiled its 2024 summer collection entitled “The Rift Valley Runners.” This is a reference to the Great Rift Valley where East African runners are set in motion. This new tracksuit-filled collection pays homage to these runners. Other than colorful tracksuits in green, blue, and red colorways, the collection also includes running shorts in a check pattern, a light ribbed tank top with a co-logo at the chest in green and white, and T-shirts with the three stripes motif. Footwear in the collection includes a new iteration of the Adidas Samba in a beige shade with a check print lace, a blue suede shade with mesh panels, a yellow and brown colorway, and a leather brown running sneaker.

Shop the new Wales Bonner and Adidas summer collection on adidas.com and walesbonner.com.

Burberry Reveals Its Latest Summer Collection

Burberry’s latest summer collection has arrived in the classic plaid print on a variety of pieces from swimwear, loungewear, and matching sets. “Burberry Summer” is the title of the collection, inspired by the brand’s archival designs. In the campaign, the brand’s classic equestrian motif is displayed throughout. Other accessories in the collection include beach towels in a navy and white colorway with a large “B” motif and a bucket hat in the classic brand print. Swim trunks and a tracksuit in the same tan, red, and blue plaid are included in the summer capsule as well as knit button-downs ideal for wearing over a swimsuit.

Shop the new Burberry Summer collection on burberry.com.

Inclusive And Sustainable Brand Mara Hoffman Announces A Pause

Over the weekend, New York-based Mara Hoffman announced her namesake brand is pausing her beloved brand. Hoffman’s collections have focused on sustainability as well as size inclusivity throughout the brand’s 24 years. The designer announced this news in light of wanting to pursue personal projects. The fashion industry and her brand’s business model are not aligning as she stated in her announcement on Instagram that she prioritizes the Earth and its health over constantly producing more items. She thanked her supporters and noted this pause as a transformation.

Max Mara Reveals Its Resort Runway Show Location

Italian fashion house Max Mara has announced the Palazzo Ducale in Venice as the brand’s resort runway location. The show is to be hosted on June 11 at the Gothic architectural palace built in 1340. Since 1996, this palace has been used as a museum in partnership with the Civic Museums of Venice, according to WWD. The brand is privy to picking a glamorous location for the resort as Lisob’s garden of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation was chosen in 2021, and last year’s resort show is located in Stockholm’s City Hall. This year’s resort show will be after Jacquemus’s 15th anniversary show.