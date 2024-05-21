A Balenciaga Storefront Has Opened In Chicago

Getty Images

A new Balenciaga retail store has opened in Chicago featuring men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces. According to WWD the structure of the store features details like untreated surfaces, and a rough finish of concrete to the floors and walls, like a studio space or a warehouse.

The store will host its summer and fall 2024 runway collections in-store as well as the Le City and Rodeo bags. Also in the interior are cement panels to feign the illusion of an indoor and outdoor area in the retail space. The ceiling features open and hanging light fixtures to illuminate the space and ceiling mesh also hangs to create a cohesiveness with other technical wires and systems being exposed. Metal tables and shelves are included in the space for decorative storage.

Seating in the store is notably available throughout the layout, made of recycled leather on top of inlaid carpet across screens. Fitting rooms and a staircase are featured with an elevator as the store will have two levels for accessories, clothing, handbags, footwear, eyewear, and more. This is the luxury brand’s first-ever store opening in Chicago and it’s a stand-alone 6,700-foot shop with no other stores attached to it. Now, luxury lovers and connoisseurs alike won’t have to travel far to experience and shop the brand.

More luxury stores are opening new locations in cities to expand their consumer market and brand narrative and we’re excited for it. Luxury in-person shopping is no longer exclusive to cities like New York or even Paris and this is just the start.