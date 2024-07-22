In Case You Missed It: Angel Reese Wears Jaded London, Little Simz For Miu Miu, And More

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First, the WNBA’s beloved rookie Angel Reese wore a matching set by Jaded London for All-Star Weekend in Phoenix, Arizona. Meanwhile, U.K. rapper Little Simz is among the faces of the latest Miu Miu campaign for the first time.

Next, Gunna debuted the new Adizero Aruku sneaker during a performance at Wireless Festival in London. Additionally, Jordan Brand has also released a new sneaker entitled the Air Jordan 39 inspired by the beloved player’s cross-step move. Lastly, the Spanish-based brand Miista has opened a new retail location in New York City with a compelling and timely activity to build a like-minded community.

Keep scrolling to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend.

Angel Reese Wears Jaded London

This weekend wasn’t just about the sport of basketball, it was also about the looks the WNBA players were serving. In Phoenix, Arizona in celebration of the immense accomplishments of women’s basketball, the “Rookie of the Year” Angel Reese wore a matching earth-toned, abstract printed dress by Jaded London. Her top was long-sleeved and extra cropped with an off-the-shoulder detail while her skirt was a low-rise midi shape with adjustable ruching on the sides. For her shoes, she wore a pair of gold strap heels and accessorized with a monogram Louis Vuitton minibag in hand with a chain handle detail.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 20: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky arrives ahead of the 2024 WNBA All-Star game at Footprint Center on July 20, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Little Simz Stars In Latest Miu Miu Campaign

Rapper Little Simz has officially become one of the many iconic faces of Miu Miu in the brand’s latest Fall/Winter 2024 campaign. The rapper is seen in a posh look with a navy logo-adorned cardigan over a gray vest and a white button-down. In hand, she’s holding a brown and a black Miu Miu leather bag, and a sky blue skirt peeks through a bit. You might recognize the outfit, it’s because she wore it when she walked the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2024 runway last year. We’re excited for what more could come from this—an ambassadorship perhaps?

⁠Adidas And Gunna Debut New Adizero Aruku Sneaker

Over the weekend, Gunna unveiled the highly anticipated Adidas Originals Adizero Aruku sneaker at the Wireless Fest in London amidst the Euro Cup Final. The crowd went wild to the rappers’ bars all while his outfit decked out with the new sneaker design. The rapper also travels to Berlin to witness Team Spain beat Team England in the Euro Cup Final, sporting the Adizero Aruku once again. The sneaker is inspired by Japan’s dynamic streetwear. The Adizero Aruku evokes a fusion of global influences, redefining the intersections between athletic performance and fashion

The Adizero Aruku sneaker will launch globally in 2025 at Adidas stores and select retailers.

Adidas

Jordan Brand Reveals A New Shoe Silhouette

Another new shoe has been revealed from the Jordan Brand—the Air Jordan 39s, inspired by Micheal Jordan’s cross-step move when on the court. The shoe has nine in-line launches coming up. It features an embroidered texture designed by the Nike Sport Research Lab for ideal performance and a semi-transparent outsole. The design is more focused on ⁠making a functional and practical shoe over the aesthetics, according to the senior design director Joël Greenspan. However, the shoe still looks quite sleek in black, white, and red colorways.

The sneaker will be available on SNKRS and select Nike retailers on July 23.

MIISTA Opens A New Location In New York City

The Spain-based brand Miista is expanding to New York City with a store location. The brand has done a few pop ups here and there, but the shoefiles can finally have what they’ve been waiting for. Miista did a “rage performance” ahead of the official opening as a way to express the collective anger felt in the U.S. over the current political landscape.

The boutique opening took place on July 19 with the store inviting you to write on a Post-It note what you’re angry about in that moment to create a community rage wall. The label doesn’t shy away from making an important statement. Head to 69 Orchard St New York, New York to shop at the new location and participate in the rage wall.