ICYMI: Mary J. Blige X Giuseppe Zanotti Launch Boot, Cynthia Erivo Wears Louis Vuitton, And More

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. To begin, Mary J. Blige created another boot in collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti. Next, Cynthia Erivo wore Louis Vuitton to the grand opening of the house’s new flagship in New York City.

Up next, Laura Harrier attended the GQ Man Of The Year Awards wearing Ferragamo. YG also attended the same event in a look by Willy Chavarria. Meanwhile, Monique Rodriguez graced the HBCU Honors Gala in a look by Jason Wu.

Lastly, over at Los Angeles Fashion Week, designers Chuks Collins and Marrisa Wilson participated in a panel centering around fashion in the luxury market.

Mary J. Blige X Giuseppe Zanotti Launch New Boot

Singer Mary J. Blige has partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti to launch another boot. Following the success of their initial metallic-hued collaboration, which sold out quickly, the decision was made to re-release another pair co-designed by Blige. The new boots are similar to their original design. However, this silhouette is made of white patent leather and has a slouchy finish.

The Mary Boot by Giuseppe Zanotti Boot has launched. They are priced at $1,495 and are currently available on the brand’s website.

Laura Harrier Wears Ferragamo

Actress Laura Herrier attended the GQ Man Of The Year Awards in Los Angeles, California, wearing a black dress with a plunging neckline from Ferragamo’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Danielle Goldberg, Harrier’s stylist regularly crafts effortless looks that seamlessly embody and reflect the actress’s authentic style. This look is one example.

Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo Wears Louis Vuitton

On Friday, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo attended the grand opening of the new Louis Vuitton store in New York City. She looked like the belle of the ball in a green dress with a voluminous a-line skirt and matching bow-shaped top. In the lead-up to the premiere of Wicked, Erivo has embraced method dressing, often incorporating shades of green or black and symbols inspired by the movie. This gown was styled by Erivo’s stylist Jason Bolden.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

YG Wears Willy Chavarria

Rapper YG also attended the GQ Man Of The Year Awards in Los Angeles, California. Wearing a velvet brown blazer without a shirt underneath, paired with black oversized pants—a brand staple—and a cream-colored cowboy hat adorned with a flower. Chavarria was named this year’s CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year, solidifying the brand as one of the most talked-about of the year. YG complemented his look with a single tennis chain and a pair of sunglasses as his accessories.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Monique Rodriguez Wears Jason Wu

Mielle founder and CEO, Monique Rodrigez attended the HBCU Honors Gala wearing a gold structured gown by Jason Wu. Given that the dress is such a standout piece, it was only fitting that the accessories complemented it perfectly. The entrepreneur paired the statement silhouette with a gold money pot bag from Judith Leiber, gold drop earrings, and gold sandals.

Chuks Collins And Marrisa Wilson Attend LAFW Panel

Days ago at Los Angeles Fashion Week, designers Chuks Collins and Marrisa Wilson participated in a panel titled “The History of Black Designers in Luxury Spaces” at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. The conversation touched on their creative journeys and examined the trials and triumphant moments they’ve experienced throughout their design careers. Notably, the discussion also touched on resilience and the cultural significance of contributing to the luxury fashion market as Black designers.