Halle Berry Stuns In Golden Gown At ‘Never Let Go’ Premiere

Getty Images

At the premiere of her new film Never Let Go, Halle Berry made an appearance in New York City. For the special evening, she wore a Tamara Ralph gold-hued sparkling couture dress revealed during the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway presentation. Stylist Lindsay Flores ensured the actress looked like the star she is in this chevron print dress. The layers of the floor-length gown were in shades of silver, bronze, and gold, making Berry look like a dazzling statue.

The large pieces of gold jewelry on both wrists were courtesy of Marco Bicego, making her look like a fashion warrior. The chain link at the dress’s neckline was another touch of detail that added dimension to her look and went well with the large cuffs at her wrists. As the dress was the star of the show, all else was made to be a supporting character. No other jewelry was added except for earrings and two delightful Peretti bone cuff bracelets by Tiffany & Co. These key accessory choices added an elegant touch to the entire ensemble.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

This is one of Berry’s best red carpet looks to date as this dress accentuates her curves sparingly and pillows at her feet elegantly. The shoes she wore were hidden throughout the night yet the stylist did tag Jimmy Choo in the caption of her styling moment. Either way, Berry looked effortless on the night of her latest film’s premiere. As her press junket continues for the film, we look forward to seeing what Flores and Berry concoct to win the hearts of the auteur’s fans.