Designer Onanma Okeke’s Brand Meli Is A Tribute To Her Heritage

Meli

MELI was launched in 2023 by 26-year-old designer Onanma Okeke as a way to pay tribute to her Nigerian heritage and personal experiences. She wanted to blend her stories, culture, and overall still be playful and curious about her craft. Since she was 16 years old, the brand has been evolving, gradually taking shape before reaching its current level.

Okeke majored in fashion design and minored in art history at the Fashion Institute of Technology, graduating in 2019, equipping her with a strong foundation of attention to detail and organization as she taught herself how to design jewelry. This self-taught craft she began learning stemmed from her curiosity and personal journey with art, engineering, and culture all intersecting within her perspectives.

Meli

Now, MELI’s distinct design codes reflect the blend of cultures and experiences that shaped the designer. She honors the past while crafting the future with her pieces as they each showcase her love of craftsmanship. Growing up with a diplomat mother, Okeke was exposed to diverse cultures from a young age, and travel remains a powerful influence in her designs. Her mother’s love of jewelry and travel left a lasting impression on the designer. Museums, art exhibitions, and art history continue to inspire and inform her creations.

Through pieces like the Narcissus earrings, as a statement piece, made of 14 karat gold and encrusted with diamonds down the middle of the heart shape, we see her artistry come alive.The Omnia Bracelet, another signature piece, embodies the epitome of love with the same heart motif from the brand into a cupid’s bow. Yet, despite her expanding collection, her favorite piece she’s made thus far is still the piece she first made at 16, a necklace for her mother.

Designer Onanma Okeke. Photo Credit: Meli

“It carries so much sentimental value. Recently with MELI, the Omnia bracelet has become a staple for me. Its utilitarian design and versatility allow it to transition effortlessly from a casual stack to something more elevated,” said Okeke.

The designer crafts her pieces for those who value a deeper meaning behind the pieces they don. Her clients are people who see jewelry as more than just an accessory but as a “representation of their own journey.” This philosophy is indicative of the community she wants to build, one where artisans are celebrated, stories are shared, and people connect through meaningful objects that represent a myriad of narratives and cultural tapestries.

Meli

As she’s just started the brand, she’s already learned from her beginnings to lean into trusting the process. “The journey into building a brand can be daunting, but embracing your uniqueness and the stories that fuel your work is key,” she explained.

“Also, it’s important to lean into collaborations and the learning that comes with working with others,” she added. Her dream for the future entails continuing to tell a story through jewelry, but to also create a lasting impact on the communities she collaborates with. “I want to continue providing opportunities for artisans while expanding MELI’s reach globally, making it a symbol of cultural connection and craft,” Okeke shared.