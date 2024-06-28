Essence Fashion Digest: Lupita Nyong’o Wears Prada, SKIMS Highlights Team USA, And More

Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, Lupita Nyong’o wore a head-turning black catsuit designed by Prada for her latest film A Quiet Place: Day One. Next up, SKIMS released a new campaign ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris with Olympians Fred Kerley, Nick Mayhugh, Gabby Thomas, and a slew of others featured in the campaign.

Today, Hanifa released its new Spring/Summer 2024 collection with pieces that fit the signature codes of the label. Additionally, Baggu has tapped Collina Strada for a colorful new capsule collaborative collection of bags. Lastly, LVMH has acquired yet another non-fashion-related brand, a clockwork label called L’Épée 1839 and Swiza.

Lupita Nyong’o Wears Prada To Her Movie Premiere

Actress Lupita Nyong’o made an appearance in New York City for the premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One in a sparkling off-the-shoulder sequined catsuit by Prada. The stunning look was styled by Micaela Erlanger. Her ensemble was playful for a red carpet event with a satin skirt in the middle. Erlanger added large dangling earrings from De Beers and a ring on each hand to accessorize. No necklace was in sight as her catsuit hardly needed another addition to stand out. A sleek pair of pointed-toe black heels completed the outfit seamlessly.

Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

SKIMS’s Latest Campaign Highlights Team USA

By now SKIMS is known for its culturally relevant campaigns. Team USA has been featured in this campaign. Decorated Olympians and Paralympians such as Gabby Thomas, Jessica Long, and Sunisa Lee are seen in the campaign in red, white, and blue underwear, athleisure, and sleepwear. The collection is inclusive of men’s and women’s wear pieces. ⁠

Hanifa Releases Its Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Hanifa has released its Spring/Summer 2024 collection and has also announced a giveaway in light of the release. The vibrant gowns are true to the brand’s DNA and design codes of bold patterns and colors with silhouettes made to fit all body types. A bold blue cutout gown, a pink halter style ribbed knit dress, and a yellow floral applique dress are all included in this new collection. For the giveaway, all you need to do is write the best caption. Entries will last until July 4 and no purchase is necessary to enter. One winner will be selected to receive the entire Spring/Summer 2024 collection. They’ll be notified they’ve won over the DM.

Collina Strada And Baggu Collaborate On A New Bag Collection

Collina Strada and Baggu have collaborated on a new 18-piece bag collection with AI-manipulated prints and bold and “trippy” imagery. Baggu’s functionality merged with Collina Strada’s genre-defiance has created a collection that pushes boundaries. The bags were directly from the Collina Strada print archives and feature a new silhouette titled the Horse Bag, which is a miniature-sized horse as a crossbody purse. Each bag is made with 59% recycled material as sustainability is an important aspect in creating for both brands.

The everyday-styled bags are all priced under $70 and available on baggu.com.

Collina Strada X Baggu

LVMH Acquires The Clockmaker L’Épée 1839

LVMH has acquired L’Épée 1839 And Swiza, its parent company. According to WWD, the chief executive officer of LVMH watches Frédéric Arnault thinks it’s a good move for watchmaking expansion. This isn’t the first time that the conglomerate has acquired a “left-field” related company. LVMH tends to be known only for luxury fashion however, luxury can touch many fields.

“L’Épée 1839 is at once a beautiful brand with a history that dates back to 1839, internationally recognized and by an audience of watchmaking enthusiasts, but most of all, it has a unique know-how,” Arnult tells WWD. “It is the only one to do what its teams do in the industry and has regrouped under one roof an impressive diversity of crafts.”

Dwyane Wade And TheRealReal Launch A Charitable Sale For LGBTQIA+ Youth

The NBA star is partnering with TheRealReal to raise funds for The Wade Family Foundation and Translatable, a new digital platform he launched with his daughter Zaya Wade as a safe space for trans youth to express themselves. The sale will consist of 75 pieces from the Hall of Famer’s closet with brands like Casablanca, Gucci, Versace, Valentino, Romeo Hunte, Ralph Lauren, and much more. The items are prices in the range of $175 to $2,400. Most of these pieces were worn during pivotal moments in the player’s life such as his White Harago shirt with a flower embroidery. He said in a statement, “I wore this shirt during one of the most rewarding weekends of my life – my Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend! I wore it for my sitdown interview with my friend Craig Melvin from The Today Show. This shirt holds a lot of memories, but since it’s such a statement, I think I can only wear it once!”

Shop the charitable sale on therealreal.com.