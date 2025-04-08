Fashion Scholarship Fund Annual Gala Showcases How Bright The Future Is For Emerging Industry Talent

Getty Images

Taking over a floor of The Glasshouse in New York City is no small feat. Yesterday evening, the Fashion Scholarship Fund’s 88th Annual Gala did just that. Hundreds of students, industry professionals, and alumnae of respected institutions showed up to network, honor those who have been working tirelessly on scholarships and funding. Founder and creative director of Fear of God, Jerry Lorenzo, and additional designers were highlighted fittingly.

Being in the room and witnessing the diligence of students and others firsthand who walked throughout the expansive space to connect with their peers was moving. The gala didn’t just celebrate the Class of 2025 FSF Scholars and Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholars, it also put them in a room where they could begin meeting fellow fashion lovers who can potentially assist them with executing their visions. The 160 college students are on a creative journey that will undoubtedly be seen in the years to come. Each of them have dedicated themselves to innovating the fashion industry–additional areas of interest for the students include marketing and business. Attendees included Law Roach, Anna Wintour, Constance White, Kim Shui, Shannon Abloh, Gabriella-Karefa Johnson, Jordyn Woods, Steven Kolb, Maxwell Osbourne, Jackson Wiederhoft, KidSuper’s Colm Dillane, Dao-Yi Cho, Bibhu Mohapatra, Michelle Ochs, and Daveed Baptiste. (FSF awarded over $1.9 million in scholarships to the FSF Scholars, including the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholars.)

Last month, four of the highest-scoring Scholar Finalists competed for the FSF’s $25,000 Chairman’s Award. They did so by showcasing their case studies, which were displayed throughout the gala. The four competing finalists were Chloe Allen (Viriginia Commonwealth University), Fatmata Camara (LIM College), Flora Medina (SCAD, Savannah Campus), and Ryan Cheung (University of California, Berkeley).

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund

The hosts of the gala, supermodel and advocate Coco Rocha and beloved designer Christian Siriano, were well suited for the affair. Both Rocha and Siriano exchanged remarks that felt apt for the occasion. The beloved designer shared: “I’m so excited to celebrate this impressive Class of 2025–so full of innovation and creativity–and welcome you to the ‘Fashion Insomnia Club’ where all the best work happens at 2 a.m.!” He went on to express that guests can look at the case studies by the students as they walk through the venue. Rocha fixated on how beginning a career in the fashion industry is not a small task. “Starting out is never easy, but the right mentor can change everything,” she shared.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund

Peter Arnold, Executive Director of the Fashion Scholarship Fund expressed that the night was one of his favorites of the year. “It brings our incredibly creative, ambitious, and newest FSF Scholard and Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholars together our FSF partners, educators, and friends, to celebrate the talent who are the future of the industry,” he mentioned.

Arnold also shared impressive success stories for the Fashion Scholarship Fund while on stage with Farai Simoyi, Head of the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Fund. He explained that the Fund has delivered on the strategic aim of making their merit-based process more accessible and has also made the experience more equitable. “An unprecedented number of students applied this past year, more than 1500 from our network of 75 colleges and universities, including student applicants from an additional 52 schools not in our network.”

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund

Impressively, Simoyi also backed up additional claims of the intentional work being accomplished at the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Fund: “We have successfully increased our diversity reach–redefining what it means to truly expand access in this industry. This year’s Scholars are 66% BIPOC, 36% Pell Grant eligible, and 14% first generation to attend college.” She expressed that this speaks to the breadth of the commitment to engaging talent that has been historically overlooked. Notably, the Fund Simoyi leads facilitated virtual sessions for its Scholars during February, one discussion featured Imani Ellis, founder of CultureCon.

Perhaps one of the most emotionally filling moments at this year’s FSF LIVE Gala was when Jerry Lorenzo was highlighted. In the dedicated room at The Glasshouse, amongst his well-dressed peers, Lorenzo was bestowed with an FSF Honor. Samira Nasr, the editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar, warmly congratulated the designer and founder of Fear of God in a manner that felt compelling. “So what does it take to be a successful designer? In my opinion, in addition to talent, it takes tenacity, strength of vision, hard word, and I would also argue that it requires a strong sense of self,” Nasr declared. She went on to proclaim that Jerry is a great designer and a visionary that brings “all of himself to everything that he touches.”

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund

These declarations, alongside other monickers, such as her noting his “impeccable taste” and “innate understanding of the operative desire,” stem from his affinity for his craft. Nasr’s defining of Lorenzo’s unique capabilities could serve as a launching pad for the countless student designers who attended FSF’s LIVE gala. But it might also serve as a chance for each of them to realize the legitimacy only they can bring to their craft.

“Thank you for the recognition and the encouragement,” Lorenzo shared. “To all the dreamers here tonight, know that you are respected and valued. Your stories are necessary. Know that it is simply your job to have a mission, and most importantly, your responsibility to have character,” the designer added.

Additional commentary included presenter and honorees, which included Danielle Frankel, founder of the eponymous bridal design house, Erin Foster and Sara Foster, actresses, producers, and the founders behind Favorite Daughter in addition to the distinguished honoree Tony Spring, Macy’s CEO. “For more than 20 years, our partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund has given us a front row seat. We’ve seen firsthand how it cultivates rising talent, provides students with the opportunities to tackle real-world retail challenges and contributes to new ideas,” said Spring.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund

“Today, as the company’s CEO, I serve as the steward of our iconic brands pushing us into the future – and yet I’m humbled when I look back about how, for more than a century, many retail careers were launched at Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s,” Spring added.

Karl Anthony-Towns of the New York Knicks was the presenter of the FSF Chairman’s Award. Fatmata Camara receiving the FSF Chairman’s Award which includes $25,000 was an exciting moment of the night. Towns, a partner to the FSF, established an annual named Scholarship program that kicks off this year. It pinpointed two recipients from the 2025 FSF Class of Scholars who have demonstrated an interest in the intersection of fashion and sports. The two winners were in attendance at the gala: Aaron Williams (Lehigh University) and Paris Cooke-Brown (Brown University.) Both students will each receive $10,000.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund

Camp, a student at LIM College, detailed her colorful origins and how her family has poured into her time and time again. She is currently an assistant buyer of outdoor active at Macy’s. When the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholar appeared on stage to accept her award, her choice of words included the following. “Congratulations to the other finalists. It’s been amazing to work with you guys,” she shared. “Thank you to my college LIM for always pushing me. Thank you to Macy’s for taking a chance on me and lastly, thank you to my mom for always pushing me and telling me I can do anything,” Camara expressed.