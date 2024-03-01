HomeFashion

The Iconic Style Evolution Of Lupita Nyong'o

In honor of the beloved actress’ birthday, we’re taking a look at the exquisite red carpet moments throughout her career.
By Kerane Marcellus

Lupita N’yongo’s acting career has blossomed over the years and so has her red carpet style. She’s been able to captivate audiences on and off the big screen through her vibrant looks that often are a nod to her Kenyan heritage with modern twists. From head wraps and Kenyan fabrics to flowing gowns and structured suiting, Nyong’o’s red carpet style has been one of her greatest evolutions.

Nyong’o is not afraid to take fashion risks, instead she leans into them. She wears bold colors that glisten against her skin tone, intricate patterns, and avant-garde accessories further alluding to her willingness to experiment. Her longtime stylist Micaela Erlanger is the master behind the breathtaking Gucci, Versace, and Chanel gowns Nyong’o has been spotted in. Erlanger also has elevated Lupita’s style over the past 10 years since they started working together–emerging designers and custom pieces are also a part of the stylist’s arsenal which has led to memorable red carpet moments for Nyong’o. Who can forget the breathtaking powder blue Prada gown she wore to the 2014 Oscars? She went home with the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 12 Years a Slave that evening.

Lupita’s beginning looks still echo what she would wear on the red carpet today. For example,  the green pleated, low-cut gown that she wore in 2014 at the 68th Cannes Film Festival. It’s a fitting parallel to the red sheer gown that she donned in 2023 at the LACMA Film and Art Gala. She frequently sports her natural hair or braids, but mostly her natural hair with a headpiece like her 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival look. Her metal headpiece paired perfectly with her white cut-out suit with a tulle adornment on the shoulder. 

For the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever press trail moments in 2022, Erlanger comprised looks that were eloquent and edgy. During this style era, Nyong’o donned a white custom rope cut-out gown by Balmain and a deep green lace mini dress paired with a matching leather coat by Dolce & Gabbana. For a London premiere of the film, she donned an exquisite Alexander McQueen embellished gown in black and silver with a unique crowned hairstyle. 

2023 and 2024 have proved to be a delightful culmination of Erlanger and Lupita’s years of working together. The looks the duo conjures are chic and nearly effortless. This year on the red carpet for the closing night of the Berlin Film Festival Nyong’o looked resplendent in a jewel-encrusted custom gown by Boss.

In honor of Lupita’s birthday, we thought it’d be fitting to celebrate her through her daring and bold style on the red carpet. She’s a dynamic talent with an eye for beauty that cannot be replicated. Happy birthday to Lupita N’yongo, a red carpet darling.

