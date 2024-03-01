The Iconic Style Evolution Of Lupita Nyong'o

Getty Images

Lupita N’yongo’s acting career has blossomed over the years and so has her red carpet style. She’s been able to captivate audiences on and off the big screen through her vibrant looks that often are a nod to her Kenyan heritage with modern twists. From head wraps and Kenyan fabrics to flowing gowns and structured suiting, Nyong’o’s red carpet style has been one of her greatest evolutions.

Nyong’o is not afraid to take fashion risks, instead she leans into them. She wears bold colors that glisten against her skin tone, intricate patterns, and avant-garde accessories further alluding to her willingness to experiment. Her longtime stylist Micaela Erlanger is the master behind the breathtaking Gucci, Versace, and Chanel gowns Nyong’o has been spotted in. Erlanger also has elevated Lupita’s style over the past 10 years since they started working together–emerging designers and custom pieces are also a part of the stylist’s arsenal which has led to memorable red carpet moments for Nyong’o. Who can forget the breathtaking powder blue Prada gown she wore to the 2014 Oscars? She went home with the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 12 Years a Slave that evening.

Lupita’s beginning looks still echo what she would wear on the red carpet today. For example, the green pleated, low-cut gown that she wore in 2014 at the 68th Cannes Film Festival. It’s a fitting parallel to the red sheer gown that she donned in 2023 at the LACMA Film and Art Gala. She frequently sports her natural hair or braids, but mostly her natural hair with a headpiece like her 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival look. Her metal headpiece paired perfectly with her white cut-out suit with a tulle adornment on the shoulder.

For the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever press trail moments in 2022, Erlanger comprised looks that were eloquent and edgy. During this style era, Nyong’o donned a white custom rope cut-out gown by Balmain and a deep green lace mini dress paired with a matching leather coat by Dolce & Gabbana. For a London premiere of the film, she donned an exquisite Alexander McQueen embellished gown in black and silver with a unique crowned hairstyle.

2023 and 2024 have proved to be a delightful culmination of Erlanger and Lupita’s years of working together. The looks the duo conjures are chic and nearly effortless. This year on the red carpet for the closing night of the Berlin Film Festival Nyong’o looked resplendent in a jewel-encrusted custom gown by Boss.

In honor of Lupita’s birthday, we thought it’d be fitting to celebrate her through her daring and bold style on the red carpet. She’s a dynamic talent with an eye for beauty that cannot be replicated. Happy birthday to Lupita N’yongo, a red carpet darling.

01 01 Lupita Nyong’o At The 2014 World Premiere Of “Non-Stop” Actress Lupita Nyong’o arrives at the world premiere of “Non-Stop” held at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

02 02 Lupita Nyong’o At The 86th Academy Awards In 2014 Nominee for Best Supporting Actress in “12 Years a Slave” Lupita Nyong’o arrives on the red carpet for the 86th Academy Awards on March 2nd, 2014 in Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

03 03 Lupita Nyong’o At The 2014 Golden Globe Awards After Party BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 12: Actress Lupita Nyong’o attends HBO’s Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

04 04 Lupita Nyong’o At The 45th NAACP Image Awards In 2014 PASADENA, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Actress Lupita Nyong’o attends the 45th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

05 05 Lupita Nyong’o At The 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards In 2014 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 12: Actress Lupita Nyong’o speaks onstage during the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

06 06 Lupita Nyong’o At The 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival In 2015 Lupita Amondi Nyong’o attends the opening ceremony and premiere of ‘La Tete Haute” (‘Standing Tall’) during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

07 07 Lupita Nyong’o At The 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards In 2015 LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 25: Actress Lupita Nyong’o attends the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

08 08 Lupita Nyong’o At The 87th Annual Academy Awards In 2015 HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Actress Lupita Nyong’o attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

09 09 Lupita Nyong’o At The Vanity Fair Oscar Party In 2015 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Actress Lupita Nyong’o attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)

10 10 Lupita Nyong’o At The Premiere Of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” In 2015 HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Actress Lupita Nyong’o attends Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images)

11 11 Lupita Nyong’o At The “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” European Film Premiere In 2015 LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 16: Lupita Nyong’o attends the European Premiere of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

12 12 Lupita Nyong’o At The Premiere Of “The Jungle Book” In 2015 HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 04: Actress Lupita Nyong’o arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere “The Jungle Book” at the El Capitan Theatre on April 4, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

13 13 Lupita Nyong’o At The Toronto International Film Festival In 2016 TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 10: Lupita Nyong’o arrives at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival – “Queen Of Katwe” premiere held at Roy Thomson Hall on September 10, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Michael Tran/WireImage)

14 14 Lupita Nyong’o At The Premiere Of Disney’s “Queen Of Katwe” In 2016 HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 20: Actress Lupita Nyong’o attends the premiere of Disney’s “Queen Of Katwe” at the El Capitan Theatre on September 20, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)

15 15 Lupita Nyong’o At The Premiere Of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” In 2017 Actress Lupita Nyong’o arrives for the premiere of Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” at The Shrine Auditorium, in Los Angeles on December 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX (Photo credit should read JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

16 16 Lupita Nyong’o At The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards In 2018 LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Actor Lupita Nyong’o attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_007 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner)

17 17 Lupita Nyong’o At The Premiere Of “Black Panther” In 2018 HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 29: Lupita Nyong’o attends the Los Angeles Premiere “Black Panther” at Dolby Theatre on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

18 18 Lupita Nyong’o At The European Premiere Of “Black Panther” In 2018 LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 08: Lupita Nyong’o attends the European Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ at Eventim Apollo on February 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

19 19 Lupita Nyong’o At The 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival In 2018 CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 10: Lupita Nyong’o attends the screening of “Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 10, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

20 20 Lupita Nyong’o At The Breakthrough Prize In 2019 MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Lupita Nyong’o attends the 2019 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on November 4, 2018 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

21 21 Lupita Nyong’o At The Sundance Film Festival In 2019 PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 29: Actor Lupita Nyong’o attends the “Little Monsters” Premiere during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival at The Marc Theatre on January 29, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

22 22 Lupita Nyong’o At SXSW Conference And Festival In 2019 AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 08: Lupita Nyong’o attends the world premiere of “US” during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival at the Paramount Theater on March 08, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

23 23 Lupita Nyong’o At The World Premiere Of The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” In 2022 Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o arrives for the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on October 26, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

24 24 Lupita Nyong’o At The Ebony Power 100 In 2022 Lupita Nyong’o at Ebony Power 100 held at Milk Studios on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

25 25 Lupita Nyong’o At The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Red Carpet Screening In 2022 WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 30: Lupita Nyong’o attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Red Carpet Screening at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on October 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Disney)

26 26 Lupita Nyong’o At The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” European Premiere In 2022 LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Lupita Nyong’o attends the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

27 27 Lupita Nyong’o At The GO Campaign Annual GO Gala In 2023 Lupita Nyong’o at the GO Campaign Annual GO Gala held at Citizen News LA on October 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

28 28 Lupita Nyong’o At The LACMA Art+Film Gala In 2023 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Lupita Nyong’o, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)

29 29 Lupita Nyong’o At The Academy Museum Gala In 2023 Lupita Nyong’o at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

30 30 Lupita Nyong’o At THe World Premiere Of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” In 2023 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Lupita Nyong’o attends the world premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic)

31 31 Lupita Nyong’o At The 74th Berlinale International Film Festival In 2024 BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 15: Lupita Nyong’o attends the “Small Things Like These” premiere and Opening Red Carpet for the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 15, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

32 32 Lupita Nyong’o At The 74th Berlinale International Film Festival In 2024 BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 17: Lupita Nyong’o attends the “Another End” premiere during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 17, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)