Donye Taylor Hosted A Content Creation Workshop At ESSENCE Fashion House

Elianel Clinton

Step inside the ESSENCE Fashion House with fashion influencer and content creator, Donye Taylor. Known for her distinctive style and focus on fashion and beauty, she stopped by Fashion Week in New York City to share some of her go-to tips for creating great content all while not overthinking hydration, inspired by smartwater. The goal is to keep it simple while finding smart ways to get creative, even when on the go.

Donye’s Top 3 Tips

Wear what feels most authentic to you—when you love it, it shows! Creativity thrives in the vibes, so go for good energy and simplicity, not the perfect photo. When you’re hydrated, your mind is more clear and you’re more productive.

Check out the video for a bonus tip from Donye, then explore and learn how you can stay hydrated at drinksmartwater.com.