Our Favorite, Uncle Charlie Wilson, Speaks On His Return For The 30th Anniversary ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

Charlie Wilson’s history with the ESSENCE Festival of Culture runs almost a decade long. The singer encompasses all that the festival is about, celebrating the pinnacles of Blackness within the intersections of generations. Wilson embodies this sentiment with his music as he works with up-and-comers like rapper Cash Cobain. He also has lauded tracks with Kanye West and Snoop Dogg.

Wilson’s elaborate suits throughout his performances match his larger-than-life voice. As we look back at his performances of classic songs from The Gap Band, his solo career, to new bops with young rising stars, his message always remains the same with strings of wisdom tied around it: stay focused and do the right thing. As the kids say: lock in. The “Superman” songbird reflects on his years at ESSENCE Fest and what he’s most excited about for this year’s special anniversary.

Learn more about Wilson’s favorite artists, songs, and style moments.

ESSENCE: Do you have a song that you’d say describes you the best?

My new single “Superman” best describes me because it reflects on my life journey. After the success I had with The Gap Band, I hit my lowest point, becoming homeless and struggling with addiction. I entered rehab and met my beautiful wife, Mahin, who was a counselor there. She picked me up, helped me fight my demons, and returned to my career faster than a speeding bullet. “Superman” is a testament [to] how I overcame the odds with the love and support of my wife of 28 years.

ESSENCE: Your music crosses over generations in a special way. You’re like the cool uncle who is fly and open to exploring what’s new among the younger generations. As someone who has been in the music industry for a minute, you’ve worked with new wave artists like Don Toliver, Cash Cobain, and Tyler, the Creator. I’m curious about how you feel about the current state of music. What have you learned from the younger artists you’ve worked with? Additionally, what advice would you give to the new generation of artists coming up?

I’ve learned that my voice is timeless because they keep on calling me to get on their records. But for real, I advise them to pay close attention to their business and stay away from drugs and alcohol. I went from touring the world with The Gap Band to living on the streets of Hollywood, sleeping in cardboard boxes. My journey should serve as a cautionary tale for younger artists about what can happen if they lose focus.

ESSENCE: Who’s your favorite artist you’ve worked with?

There are so many great artists that I’ve had the pleasure to work with but if I had to pick just one my favorite would be my nephew, Snoop Dogg. He helped get me back in the game after my struggles with alcohol and drug addiction. He believed in me when very few people did, put me on his records, and fought for me. I owe a lot of my solo success to him.

ESSENCE: Do you have a favorite red carpet style moment or tour look that you’ll never forget?

My favorite look was my outfit at the 2013 BET Awards when I received the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2014, my award show outfit was even put on display at the Grammy Museum in L.A. They said it was to celebrate past BET Lifetime Award honorees, but I think they just wanted to show everyone how fly I looked again!

ESSENCE: This isn’t your first or second time at the Essence Festival of Culture. What’s your favorite part about attending Essence Festival? What are you most excited about this year? Do you know what you’re wearing for your performance yet?

No it’s not! Y’all love your Uncle Charlie so much that I rocked the Essence Festival stage back to back for 9 years straight! I’m excited to be back at the festival. I’m ready to show everyone that their favorite uncle still knows how to turn the party out, and this year I’m bringing even more heat to New Orleans! I have my looks picked out and ready to go, you don’t want to miss it!

