The Soundtrack Of Summer 2024

The days are getting longer, our shorts are getting shorter, the braid appointments have been scheduled, and it’s time to narrow down our selections for songs of the summer 2024.

This season’s hits are marked by a sense of summer nostalgia, with a heavy rotation of strong samples that conjure memories of Block parties past throghout the aughts – from flips of Snoop Dogg & Pharrell’s “Beautiful,” to a rehash of some popular early 00’s Dancehall Riddims that had us moving our hips over Summer break back in the day.

For the beats setting a brand new vibe of their own, the range is wide. From a DJ Mustard banger that settled the biggest rap beef in recent memory, to a Country/Pop finger-snapper that helps signals a new beginning on the genre’s horizon, there’s a lot of music primed for blasting through car speakers with the windows down and the sunroof open.

Take a look at some of the songs that are keeping our summer in motion!

“Favourite Girl” – Darkoo ft. Dess Dior Boosted by the classic early-aughts summer sound of the Diwali Riddim, this buzzing earworm from British-Nigerian songstress and rapper Darkoo (boosted by fellow rap/songstress Dess Dior) found its footing with the TikTok dance challenge community almost instantly upon its release. In the weeks since, it has rippled across social media to the party scene and is sure to be blasting from speakers on the road and in the yard all summer long. 01

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar An earlier entry on the list, this hit born of rap beef already had audiences in a chokehold through the late days of Spring. The infectious West Coast vibe paired with its scathing lyrics – it’s certainly a rarity to hear the words “certified p*dophile” used as a punchline in a party hit – have had social users of all ages pulling out their signature walks and granted Kendrick Lamar a debut at #1 on the Billboard charts. 02

“Fisherrr (Remix)” – Cash Cobain, Ice Spice, Bay Swag The people’s Princess of Rap has found another pop-drill hit with her latest feature on Cash Cobain’s viral single “Fisherrr” (that’s “for sure” for the Gen-Z Hip-Hop verbiage challenged). 03

“Made For Me” – Muni Long, Mariah Carey With the original 2023 version already a singalong classic and R&B hit, Muni Long returned to the studio to take things up a notch with the inclusion of legendaary voice Mariah Carey. The iconic songstress takes the love jam up a notch with notes only she can hit and a flair only she can provide, giving this one a fresh breath of replay value to carry us through those upcoming long evenings and summer sunsets. 04

“Get It Sexyy” – Sexyy Red Love her or hate her (or…secretly actually love her), Sexyy Red is a pop culture phenomenon in the present moment. Her boistrous, self-affirming single is charged by a boost of late-aughts nostalgia, sampling Hurricane Chris’ 2009 smash hit “Halle Berry (She’s Fine).” Ths one is sure to keep everybody chanting “bow bow bow” over the hottest months while picking outfits and prepping for summertime shenanigans. 05

“Whiskey Blues” – Tanner Adell With Country Music’s current Black renaissance upon us, several songbirds of the genre are getting a boost from the Bey effect. Adell has already garnered buzz as an independent artist on the Nashville scene with viral hits like “Buckle Bunny,” but her feature on Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER has piqued fan interest, causing a firestorm of demand for her latest single after she previewed a snippet in early spring. The infectious Country-Pop single’s high replay value and belt-it-out breakup anthem lyrics make this a surefire staple for those long summer car rides. 06

“After Hours” – Kehlani Another nostalgic track conjuring memories of Summers past, Kehlani’s latest upbeat R&B dance track uses the “Coolie Riddim” perhaps most popularized stateside by Nina Sky’s 2004 hit “Move Ya Body,” Kehlani’s latest is primed for the club, the car, and the cookout while temperatures remain high. 07

“Wanna Be (Remix)” – GloRilla ft. Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B Where GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion already created a banger, Cardi B came in with an extra sprinkle of braggadocio and IG-caption ready wordplay just in time for Memorial Day, ultimately creating a recipe to carry this Springtime smash on through the Summer months. 08

“Jump” – Tyla, Gunna, Skillibeng On the heels of her inescapable hit “Water,” Tyla returns with another warm-weather-ready tune. The South African songstress inspires us all to (try) to make it jump the same way she does over this addictive Amapiano beat, with a little help from Down South via Gunna and the Caribbean via Skillibeng. 09

“Attitude” – Don Toliver ft. Charlie Wilson & Cash Cobain Another early 00’s sample on our list – an unexpected flip of Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams’ 2003 hit “Beautiful” – this track features an extra heavy dosage of nostalgia with its genius use of ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2024 headliner Charlie Wilson. With Toliver’s signature auto-tuned sing-rap, punctuated by Wilson’s silken vocals, and layered with newcomer Cash Cobain’s signature speedy bar bundles, there really isn’t currently anything else that sounds quite like this one. 10

“Okay” – JT Though JT doesn’t employ a sample here, the track is reminiscent of mid-aughts Down South trap and features a strong solo performance from one half of the City Girls. JT brags about her come up from trials, poverty, and incarceration as she rests comfortably in her beauty and luxury on this infectious party banger that demands crowd participation with its catchy chorous. 11

“Nasty” – Tinashe A track that has become meme-ified and sparked many a TikTok dance challenge, Tinashe’s bass-heavy R&B/dance sinlge is also a whole vibe without the context of the chronically online. This one is sure to trigger near-involuntary hip-ticks and bodyrolls at the function all summer long. 12