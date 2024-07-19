Celebrity Stylist Zerina Akers Prioritizes Community With Her Launch Of Saint Helen’s House And Her Rental Showroom

Courtesy of Zerina Akers

Zerina Akers is a powerhouse known for her work with Beyoncé and her e-commerce site Black Owned Everything, which became popular in 2020. Now, the celebrity stylist has ventured into a new endeavor head-first, the unveiling of Saint Helen’s House, a multifaceted social club, and the launch of her rental showroom, “The Show Must Go On,” in Los Angeles. As a stylist, she’s always used rental services, so this idea came naturally to her.

On the basis of a community being built in the house, Akers found herself encountering women she found to be inspiring and wanted to create a space that served them. The showroom includes a personal styling service open for everyone, currently available by appointment, to curate a shopping experience like no other. “There are already enough showrooms in Los Angeles, and there are still not enough good garments,” she explained to ESSENCE.

Courtesy of Zerina Akers



“I think it’s [community] definitely becoming a priority in the lives of many women, it’s necessary to come together. There are many interesting things we can do, from storytelling with writers to a stretch class with a ballerina. I really want to also give back in this space, like teaching young kids how to break into the fashion industry and maybe doing a weekend course in the space,” she shared. “I just think it’s an awesome way for all of the women that I was crossing paths with, from influencers to celebrities to stylists. They’re all C-suite-level women. Opening the doors to the public and not just focusing on stylists really changed the game for us, and it allowed us this kind of underserved community of women who are also attending the same events. They’re managers, presidents, CEOs, and have galas and award shows.”

Courtesy of Zerina Akers

A combination of vintage and independent designers can be found at Aker’s showroom, from Dion Lee to Alessandra Rich. “It’s really about what garments can stand the test of time, what garments are flexible, and what the needs of a client are. It can be from streetwear to red carpet looks,” said Akers to ESSENCE. The space was a long time in the making. The tastemaker recalls having this idea to open the house and showroom right as the pandemic hit, which slowed the process but never deterred her from executing this vision. With “The Show Must Go On,” women will get a personalized selection of clothing, shoes, bags, and other accessories for a fitting, with a full hour dedicated to ensuring they leave happy with their looks.

Courtesy of Zerina Akers

Along with the showroom, Saint Helen’s House will feature an art gallery curated by Erin Christovale and Akers, where visitors can view and purchase pieces from emerging artists such as Adee Roberson, February James, Khari Johnson-Ricks, and Maria Maea. Akers stands on the notion that art and fashion go hand-in-hand and finds herself becoming a collector. “I wanted to use this house as a platform to educate clients on up-and-coming artists that are making waves, and I think similar to the same way archive and vintage fashion appreciates and becomes collectible, I think your art collection is just as if not more important than your fashion collection,” she explained.

Courtesy of Zerina Akers

Moreover, this showroom and space opens pathways to community, personal growth, and education with women as the central focus. Akers reflects on the course of her career: “To be able to own something like this and create space in the way that we plan to is just super special. And it takes me back to all of those history books that I’ve read about creative communities and these monumental creators like Duke Ellington and how they visited each other, how they connected and created together.”

Saint Helen’s House and “The Show Must Go On” will be by appointment only. For more information on “The Show Must Go On” and booking availability, visit tsmgofashionrental.com and sainthelenshouse.com.