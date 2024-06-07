Celebrity Look Of The Week: Actress Amandla Stenberg Stuns In Dion Lee

Getty Images

This week’s best celebrity look goes to actress Amandla Stenberg. Her recent red carpet look for her new film Star Wars: The Alcolyte’s New York City screening at the Whitby Hotel was hands down one of the best moments of hers we’ve seen in years. The sheer black lace dress was designed by Dion Lee. It was part of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway collection.

Stenberg has been working with celebrity fashion stylist Chris Horan who’s been executing looks for the film’s press run recently. The last look he put her in was a tan Oude Waag cutout dress and before that a black cutout gown from the same label. Other brands he’s adorned her in were Acne Studios—a custom sand-colored co-ord set, and a light pink Mugler skirt set. These colors are strategically selected by Horan who is well-versed in the Star Wars chronicles about the dark and light sides of “the force.”

Since Stenberg plays two characters in the film on either side, he plays with that storyline in his styling work with Amandla called method dressing. We’ve seen Law Roach take this approach with Zendaya many times from Spider-Man to Challengers.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The full look was styled meticulously with the hooded Dion Lee dress falling right above Stenberg’s black strappy Aquazzura heels. Stenberg once again opts out of wearing jewelry with the dress being covered in sparkling beaded detailing, she lets it have the main spotlight. Also, seeing the sheer trend play out on the red carpet in this way is refreshing from the usual office core aesthetic we see everywhere with a blazer over a sheer skirt and a pointed-toe heel.

Stenberg’s look was sensual without being too much for the red carpet, showing skin tastefully with elements of edgy glamour as a final touch. The gown needed no other additions. Stenberg and her stylist Chris knew how to maximize the fashion moment with a less-is-more approach. As this press run continues, we’ll keep our eyes on the actress to see what other looks she has up her sleeve with Horan.