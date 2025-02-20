Yes, You Can Get Botox For Your Edges—Here's What To Know

PeopleImages / Getty Images

Let’s be real. At times, having your edges laid is as important as the style itself. Whether you’re rocking box braids, a slick high ponytail, or embracing every curl, your edges are the finishing touch. But we all know the struggle: humidity and sweat can have your edges looking anything but snatched by the end of the day. And that’s even with the right products, too.

Insert something that might surprise you: Botox. Yes, sis—Botox isn’t just for the skin. It’s a secret weapon for your edges to stay dry and polished, too—especially if sweating is your struggle.

Dr. Corey L. Hartman, founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, AL, tells ESSENCE all about botox and its benefits for the edges.

What is Botox?

Botox is a neurotoxin that’s used in many medical and cosmetic applications, and signals muscles to contract. Dr. Hartman notes that patients choose Botox to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. “Botox temporarily paralyzes the muscles responsible for certain movements.” Think of the cosmetic procedure as your secret weapon to keep everything, from your face to body, on lockdown.

Do Botox injections on the edges stop sweating?

“Botox is a strong choice to treat excessive sweating and I use it often for this result in my practice,” says Dr. Hartman. “Botox blocks nerve signals responsible for triggering sweat glands,” he continues. “It is very effective for anyone who wants a longer set edge style.” Hyperhidrosis, which is another word for excessive sweating, can be a major culprit behind frizzed-out edges and unwanted shine, but a few quick botox injections can stop sweat in its tracks.

Nearly everyone is a good candidate for Botox if they are overall healthy and are looking to Botox for a cosmetic benefit. Dr. Hartman recommends people who are pregnant or nursing to not get botox. Additionally, “anyone who is allergic to the ingredients in Botox should not use it—there is a protein in Botox that is a similar protein that some are allergic to.”

What to expect when getting edge Botox

Getting a botox treatment is quick and relatively painless. Dr. Hartman notes prior before the treatment, they’ll mark the areas on your edges to inject botox to minimize sweating on the edges. “Results are not instant,” says Dr. Hartman. “It takes about a week to ten days to start seeing a reduction in sweating in the treatment areas.”

Immediately after the appointment, try to avoid rubbing the areas where Botox was injected and stay upright for a few hours. Dr. Hartman recommends not exercising and gently cleanse your face and edges for 24 hours after the treatment. “You may see some swelling and the skin may feel tender in the first couple of days,” says Dr. Hartman. “You can take an OTC pain reliever like Tylenol or Advil if needed.”