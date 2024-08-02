Tony Bowen Photography/Monica

Monica isn’t playing fair with her latest assortment of photos she shared on Instagram. The singer and R&B icon recently unleashed a series of images in which she’s wearing Pucci alongside her family while vacationing in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Each individual in the photo set is matching–but Monica’s piercing stare allows her to take center stage separate from her loved ones.

She donned a sky blue, lilac, white, and black silken top with a striking keyhole detail in the center. Accompanying this top was a lengthy skirt–both of these pieces featured eloquent detailing that Pucci is often associated with. A head scarf in the same pattern as the other items she wore was also a part of Monica’s outfit. Her daughter Laiyah wore a beach-ready skirt in the exact pattern she was spotted in.

Monica’s mother wore a similarly patterned set but it wasn’t as abstract. The design on her top and skirt was a bit calm–the hues were also softer: light pink, baby blue, and white.

The largest takeaway here? Monica is constantly reinventing herself style-wise. While on one day she’s a vision in a monochromatic look, in another instance she could be seen sporting a nearly all-bright pink look topped off by a magenta fur coat. There aren’t many prints that she shies away from either. But what’s most significant about the artist’s style choices is that she always looks sleek and put together.