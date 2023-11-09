Dazzling Details

Oscar Ouk

The runways for Fall/Winter 2023 have spoken, and this holiday period is all about embracing the magic of embellishments. From intricately beaded designs to crystal-studded creations, the hottest clothing and accessories on the block are aesthetically decorative.

Take notes from the fashion-forward street crowd and pair these textured statement pieces with cozy knits, sharp tailoring and relaxed denim for a modern, effortless look. Whether you’re attending an office holiday soirée, a -festive family gathering or a glitzy New Year’s Eve bash, these attention-grabbing details will turn heads and elevate your style to new heights. And don’t forget, it’s not just about looking the part; it’s also about embracing the charm of this time of year.

Christopher John Rogers coat, christopherjohnrogers.com; Dior handbag, select Dior boutiques; Shana Cave earrings, shanacave.com.

Think of full-length faux-fur coats that envelop you in warmth and elegance, making them ideal for layering over an evening gown. Or, for a more relaxed daytime ensemble, pair them with tailored trousers and knee-high boots—or a workout set and a Yankees baseball cap. Then there are satiny feather dresses that are the epitome of whimsical glam. Make a statement at your next party by opting for a feathered gown paired with stiletto heels and understated jewelry. For daytime affairs, a feather-trimmed dress with ankle boots and a structured leather jacket offers an undeniably chic look.

Versace dress, sunglasses and bag, select Versace boutiques; Dior gloves, select Dior boutiques; Goshwara earrings, goshwara.com; Swarovski ring, swarovski.com.

Shimmery accents aren’t confined to extravagant evening wear; they mix seamlessly into everyday attire, letting you sprinkle a bit of sparkle in your daily routine. These subtle hints of pizzazz offer a refreshing change for the off-summer months, infusing some extra flash and flair. So as the seasons change, remember that each outfit is a canvas for your creativity and an expression of your individuality. Embrace the return of embellishments and let your inner star shine bright amid the decorative features you choose—turning every day into an ode to brilliant style.

Ferragamo coat and handbag, ferragamo.com; Misho earrings, mishodesigns.com Fal-Ash tights, fal-ash.com.

Production credits: Model: Memphis Murphy at New York Models. Photographer: Oscar Ouk. Stylist: Mel Reneé. Hair: Kazu Katahira using Wella at Forward Artists. Makeup: Ernest Robinson using Pat Mcgrath Labs. Nails: Nori Yamanaka using Dior at See Management. Photo Assistant: Tony Jarum. Fashion Assistants: Pascia Sangoubadi and Jordy Nasa. Hair Assistant: Shinya Iwamoto. Casting: Paul Brickman.