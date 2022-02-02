50 Black Fashion Creatives You Need To Follow On Instagram For Style Inspiration

Courtesy of Getty Images

Recent events, some celebratory and some saddening, like Mary J. Blige’s birthday and the passing of André Leon Talley have led us to reflect on the true individuality embodied through their personal style, but those same events also moved us to think about if such originality still exists today. Of course we have style legends like Lil’ Kim, Missy Elliot, Misa Hylton, Andre 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast, Dapper Dan and Ye, who have all created their own personal style lanes and still turn unique looks today, but are there new artists or tastemakers that are truly being innovative?

In the ‘90s and early 2000’s, no artist wanted to look like the next, but today, that doesn’t seem to be the case for the majority of those that make up the class of new age artists. However, there are a select few, like Tierra Whack, Doja Cat and Cardi B, who are not just copying and pasting, but instead keeping individualism alive through their unique image.

Nonetheless, we’re not here to go on a full tangent about the lack of individuality amongst celebrity culture and if we’re in an era of recreation and imitation. What initially triggered the urge to challenge the absence of true personal style turned into a desire to show appreciation to those who are keeping personal expression through fashion alive with their super individual flair. To capture the depth, the beauty, the complexity of one’s essence through the way they dress is challenging and a talent, if attainable, so we want to recognize the creatives who are doing it.

While scrolling through countless feeds filled with beige aesthetics and scrolling down Instagram timelines, which can sometimes turn into rabbit holes of earth tones, these are the accounts that are offering something unique with their fashionable posts. And when you discover which Black creatives you need to be following ahead, you will also find out how each of them maintains their individuality and manages to be original through personal style.