50 Black Fashion Creatives You Need To Follow On Instagram For Style Inspiration

Recent events, some celebratory and some saddening, like Mary J. Blige’s birthday and the passing of André Leon Talley have led us to reflect on the true individuality embodied through their personal style, but those same events also moved us to think about if such originality still exists today. Of course we have style legends like Lil’ Kim, Missy Elliot, Misa Hylton, Andre 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast, Dapper Dan and Ye, who have all created their own personal style lanes and still turn unique looks today, but are there new artists or tastemakers that are truly being innovative?
In the ‘90s and early 2000’s, no artist wanted to look like the next, but today, that doesn’t seem to be the case for the majority of those that make up the class of new age artists. However, there are a select few, like Tierra Whack, Doja Cat and Cardi B, who are not just copying and pasting, but instead keeping individualism alive through their unique image.
Nonetheless, we’re not here to go on a full tangent about the lack of individuality amongst celebrity culture and if we’re in an era of recreation and imitation. What initially triggered the urge to challenge the absence of true personal style turned into a desire to show appreciation to those who are keeping personal expression through fashion alive with their super individual flair. To capture the depth, the beauty, the complexity of one’s essence through the way they dress is challenging and a talent, if attainable, so we want to recognize the creatives who are doing it.
While scrolling through countless feeds filled with beige aesthetics and scrolling down Instagram timelines, which can sometimes turn into rabbit holes of earth tones, these are the accounts that are offering something unique with their fashionable posts. And when you discover which Black creatives you need to be following ahead, you will also find out how each of them maintains their individuality and manages to be original through personal style.
01
@juneambrose
“When it comes to style and how I interpret fashion, I always put myself and my personality first. I believe how you feel physically determines how you evolve stylistically and I’m committed to staying in touch with my childhood spirit and energy; fashion is fun and style is an expression of that.”
Instagram/@juneambrose
02
@karifaux
“I’m all about wearing things that make me feel my best because I believe if I love every piece I put on, I’m going to exude confidence that makes other people do a double take on an outfit they would usually deem “ugly” right off the bat. Sometimes that means pairing patterns, fabrics and silhouettes that you wouldn’t normally see together, but with confidence in my choices, the clothes never wear me.”
Instagram/@karifaux
03
@louispisano
“For me the key to maintaining individuality and managing to be original when getting dressed comes down to the personality and energy I want to bring to the look. Anyone can buy a loud attention getting outfit, but not everyone can pull it off and really BODY a look, getting into the fantasy is how I really give it that extra flavor to stand out.”
Instagram/@louispisano
04
@kerwinfrost
Instagram/@kerwinfrost
05
@beenslackin
“My style is literally all about colors and silhouette. When I shop I don’t go by items that match something I already own, I buy whatever catches my attention and pair later.”
Instagram/@beenslackin
06
@bybrooklyne
“Honestly, my spirit is what dresses me. I’m led by color theory, how the colors make me feel and what messages on clothing speak for my spirit. Intentional fly is the style I’m cultivating for me by me, you can’t steal what’s yours.”
Instagram/@bybrooklyne
07
@moyaannece
“I see personal style as a soulful expression of self. It’s not something that is calculated or forced, but rather inherent. It’s molded by our environment and cultural upbringings. In spite of being inundated with the latest “hype” trends, it’s how you choose to interpret and make it your own, that sets you are part and help maintain your individuality.”
Instagram/@moyaannece
08
@itsashforde
“I’m such a bury me in pearls & ruby’s kinda girl ya know… I don’t pay attention to what’s in the latest. I stick to me being my true self by staying authentic, fearless, and always making my fashion playful.”
Instagram/@itsashforde
09
@ashleycimone
“I try to have a limited relationship with the online world. I truly prefer to be present and inspired mostly by tangible experiences. I also support and wear my designer friends, dress for myself rather than everyone else and try not to plan my looks, but rather reach for the first thing that makes me feel good in the morning.”
Instagram/@ashleycimone
10
@alaia.ryan
“I maintain my individuality by consistently revamping the clothes I already have in my closet. I take a closer look to see how many ways I can possibly wear a piece and if it could be turned into something else. It’s fun when you can look at things from a different perspective.”
Instagram/@alaia.ryan
11
@nayaashley
“I draw my inspiration from an eager desire to be different. I want to look at what I’ve created 10 years from now and still love it the same. I don’t want to be for the moment.”
Instagram/@nayaashley
12
@sirsargent
Instagram/@sirsargent
13
@darnellbernard33
“I believe that individuality IS what separates ‘hype fashion trends’ against originality. Although I have an appreciation for “trends”, I don’t necessarily follow them. I love to express myself as i see fit. Mainly depending on my mood.”
Instagram/@darnelbernard33
14
@aazhia
“I’ve always been one to do things my own way, so seeing oversaturated fashion trends turns me off. I prefer to stick to what I know, which is finding inspiration in the overlooked and expressing the way I feel.”
Instagram/@aazhia
15
@dolcedusei
“Just because something is “trendy” doesn’t mean it’s in style, therefore, I simply refuse to keep up. I trust my judgement and wear what I feel looks good in that particular phase of my life. I go through many phases.”
Instagram/@dolcedusei
16
@jacqflock
“I maintain my individuality and originality, by staying true to who I am and what I love to see myself in. There will always be new era’s of trends, but remaining timeless, effortless, and myself is what I aim for when getting dressed, which sets me apart.”
Instagram/@jacqflock
17
@amirahrichelle
“I maintain my individuality by staying to true to myself and paying attention to what resonates with me. I have a spiritual practice that helps me maintain my balance thus my individuality.”
Instagram/@amirahrichelle
18
@ziggymackjohnson
“I myself maintain my individuality and manage to still be original when getting dressed by always elevating my style as the time goes on. As I grow, my style grows into a more mature original presence while dressing my fits. It helps that my surroundings itself progresses because I use it as an inspiration for my style, making it into my own.”
Instagram/@ziggymackjohnson
19
@teledamore_
Instagram/@teledamore_
20
@guacawole
“My individuality is what drives my style. I’m a nurse, so I’m always trying to incorporate a medical aspect to my looks – try not to be so linear when drawing inspiration.”
Instagram/@guacawole
21
@theorangenerd
“I’ve always loved styling myself and even designing based on the universe that I’ve created in my head and I don’t care if it gets a lot of likes or not. I wear, I share or don’t, but I make sure I measure my appreciation for it based on how I feel about it and not how the world feels about it.”
Instagram/@theorangenerd
22
@fritzvon
“I never set out with the intention of carving out a particular aesthetic or trying to be fashionable, I naturally gravitate to things with character, that catch my eye and appeal to who I am as a person. For me, that’s what style is all about. It should be an extension of your inner self.”
Instagram/@fritzvon
Loading the player...
23
@bronze_bombshel
“As a fashion + costume Historian, I spend quite a bit of time looking at sources — which can be anything from articles to images of the past. Those kinds of things give me inspiration. I’m also super passionate about & inspired by design + architecture. I’ve incorporated more sculptural statement jewelry into my dressing to reflect my taste in interesting structure in design. For me, it’s all about referencing + then reflecting things + topics I love like contemporary design, abstract art + minimalism into my self-expression: dressing.”
Instagram/@bronze_bombshel
24
@rarefabrics
Instagram/@rarefabrics
25
@simimoonlight
“Due to the fashion industry being exclusionary towards people like me or similar to me, I’ve found I’ve had no choice but to be original in the ways I show up in my style. Being original and maintaining originality looks like understanding that you’re the missing ingredient from the formula. By focusing on my differences, I find I’m able to stand out most.”
Instagram/@simimoonlight
26
@latoiafitzgerald_
Instagram/@latoiafitzgerald
27
@aerincreer
“A good way to maintain your style personality in this era is to go outside! So much of my inspiration comes from something that wasn’t uploaded onto a social media platform. You can be inclined to wear the color pink after seeing a pink rose that made you feel something – that’s the gag.”
Instagram/@aerincreer
28
@dearra
Instagram/@dearra
29
@dylanali_
“I maintain my individuality by putting my phone down and consuming other mediums of art. I love old movies, magazines, photo books, fashion archives, museums, or simply people watching in a busy street on a summer day.”
Instagram/@dylanali_
30
@chayneashley
Instagram/@chayneashley
31
@jeromelamaar
“For starters, most of the things that’s surfacing on social media are looks I’ve kind of already done or influenced on my journey through the industry. I change rapidly, mind my business and it keeps me looking forward to new stories to tell…uninfluenced…which fits my ever changing narrative of expressing my magical understanding of Self.”
Instagram/@jeromelamaar
32
@quillemons
Instagram/@quillemons
33
@anthonyprinceleslie
“I’m able to contain my originality even through seeing trends on social media because I purchase with my heart. I get this feeling when I see a piece that I love. Lastly, if you’re aware of how fashion trends circulate throughout the last few decades, it’s easier to stay ahead of the cycle.”
Instagram/@anthonyprinceleslie
34
@wuzg00d
Instagram/@wuzg00d
35
@brandonn.stregis
“We say so much through how we look before saying a word out or mouths. Individualism in fashion for me is answering the question: what do i want to say? I want to say I’m confident, bold & slightly extreme. So as long as I’m dressing for what MY MESSAGE is, I won’t look like anyone else.”
Instagram/@brandonn.stregis
36
@pourrayne
““In the past year I’ve really nailed down what my style is so it’s much easier for me to tune out what everyone else is doing. A major part of that is fit, most of my clothes are tailored to fit my body in a specific way so that alone makes it a lot more personal. While I stick to a mostly neutral color palette, I try to have fun with my shoes or accessories so it’s not boring.”
Instagram/@pourrayne
37
@primalaprincess
Instagram/@primalaprincess
38
@thaplayersclub
“I maintain my individuality by using more of my creativity and experimenting on my own instead of following what I see others doing. It’s alright to have inspiration, but it’s important that you are yourself at the same time.”
Instagram/@thaplayersclub
39
@therichmnisi
“I honestly dress to the vibrations of my life in that particular moment. I realized I don’t have a set aesthetic, but rather set ideas around certain emotions. My natural instinct when I’m at my happiness is to wear black and colour when I’m sad.”
Instagram/@therichmnisi
40
@gregntore
Instagram/@gregntore
41
@jennifermcking_
“My parents are Congolese people, and in Congo, fashion is number one. Getting dressed isn’t a thing to flex, it’s a personal thing, it’s a form of expression, so I always keep that in mind when I’m getting dressed to express how I feel on that very day.”
Instagram/@jennifermcking_
42
@chanelncrocs
“As an up and coming stylist, it is literally my duty to push individuality and to stay ahead of the curve. I find a lot of inspiration in small and independent designers from all over the world, who are purposely pushing the boundaries and leading from the heart.”
Instagram/@chanelncrocs
43
@khalawhitney
“I’m able to stay true to myself by knowing myself. I appreciate all the fashion trends that we see. but I’ve always felt more comfortable when I stay true to me. Being a designer that has set a lot of trends, I love being able to bring something new each time I drop.”
Instagram/@khalawhitney
44
@b_eey
“When it comes to my personal style and getting dressed, I’ve always focused on what works for me. I think I’ve created a lane for myself where as long as I feel confident I’m going to look fab!”