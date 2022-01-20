Courtesy of Kendall Bessent

When it comes to discussing Hip Hop legends and their influence on fashion, it’s a must to mention the iconic Southern duo, OutKast – they’re known for their lyricism, unique melodies, and their distinct personal style.

While collecting Grammys for their greatest hits, the collective also pushed the needle in fashion as Andre 3000 was one of the first figures to embrace genderless style before it became mainstream. Today, streetwear brand PLEASURES is paying homage to OutKast by presenting a capsule collection to celebrate the iconic duo.

PLEASURES was founded in 2015 and since then, the brand has become a prominent player in the streetwear arena. Nostalgic graphics and vintage aesthetics are usually at the heart of the brand’s collections, along with highlighting key moments, figures, and stories to offer unique styles, while informing the modern consumer.

This collection spotlights classic albums like Atliens, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, and Aquemini with graphics of the album artwork printed on an assortment of t-shirts, hoodies, accessories, and more.

PLEASURES embedded the brand’s aesthetic into the collection through the printing styles and including key items like their Rayon button-down shirts. And in the spirit of celebrating Southern icons, the collection is exclusively available at one of the South’s most prominent retailers, Wish ATL.

Shop OutKast by PLEASURES now on wishatl.com and at their store in Atlanta, Georgia.