We are in the midst of the seventh zodiac season and our Libras are fully activated – including one of our favorite fashion icons, Cardi B. Miss Bodak Yellow has evolved to become the celebrity that not only delivers platinum-selling records, but also some of the most extraordinary looks. Whether it’s on the cover of a fashion magazine, on a red carpet, or a daily OOTD post on Instagram, it’s pretty much guaranteed that Cardi’s outfit will go viral. Not to mention her stylist in crime, Kollin Carter, who amplifies our anticipation of their next look and has proven time and time again that together, they are unstoppable.

Just last week, Cardi and Carter hit the streets of Paris for Fashion Week and served several looks, starting with a red-feathered Mugler gown that sparkled and embodied fashion royalty. Her style stardom has pushed her to become a designer’s favorite muse and a red carpet’s most desired attendee. From wearing custom Thom Browne for the 2019 Met Gala to dressing in the rarest Mugler ensemble at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, Cardi has built an impressive archive of memorable fashion moments. In honor of the beloved rapper’s birthday, we have gathered her best looks here — Happy Birthday Cardi!

01 Cardi In Paris Instagram/@iamcardib 02 Cardi In Red Instagram/@iamcardib 03 Cardi In All Black Everything Instagram/@iamcardib 04 Cardi In Richard Quinn Instagram/@iamcardib 05 Cardi In Schiaparelli Instagram/@iamcardib 06 Bantu Bardi Instagram/@iamcardib 07 Cardi In Chanel Instagram/@iamcardib 08 Cardi In Balenciaga Instagram/@iamcardib 09 Cardi In Aliétte Instagram/@iamcardib 10 Cardi & Kulture Instagram/@iamcardib 11 Bionic Bardi Instagram/@iamcardib 12 Cardi In Purple Instagram/@iamcardib 13 Cardi In Burberry Instagram/@iamcardib 14 Bandana Bardi Instagram/@iamcardib 15 Cardi In Thom Browne Instagram/@iamcardib 16 Muva Bardi (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 17 Bardi, Birkin, Balenciaga Instagram/@iamcardib 18 Cardi In Rick Owens Instagram/@iamcardib 19 Cardi In Mugler Instagram/@iamcardib 20 Cardi in Vintage Mugler (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) 21 Cardi On Set Instagram/@iamcardib 22 Cardi In Chanel Instagram/@iamcardib 23 Met Gala Madness (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)