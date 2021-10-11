Cardi B’s Most Memorable Fashion Moments
Instagram/@iamcardib
By Greg Emmanuel ·

We are in the midst of the seventh zodiac season and our Libras are fully activated – including one of our favorite fashion icons, Cardi B. Miss Bodak Yellow has evolved to become the celebrity that not only delivers platinum-selling records, but also some of the most extraordinary looks. Whether it’s on the cover of a fashion magazine, on a red carpet, or a daily OOTD post on Instagram, it’s pretty much guaranteed that Cardi’s outfit will go viral. Not to mention her stylist in crime, Kollin Carter, who amplifies our anticipation of their next look and has proven time and time again that together, they are unstoppable. 

Loading the player…

Just last week, Cardi and Carter hit the streets of Paris for Fashion Week and served several looks, starting with a red-feathered Mugler gown that sparkled and embodied fashion royalty. Her style stardom has pushed her to become a designer’s favorite muse and a red carpet’s most desired attendee. From wearing custom Thom Browne for the 2019 Met Gala to dressing in the rarest Mugler ensemble at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, Cardi has built an impressive archive of memorable fashion moments. In honor of the beloved rapper’s birthday, we have gathered her best looks here — Happy Birthday Cardi!

01
Cardi In Paris
Instagram/@iamcardib
02
Cardi In Red
Instagram/@iamcardib
03
Cardi In All Black Everything
Instagram/@iamcardib
04
Cardi In Richard Quinn
Instagram/@iamcardib
05
Cardi In Schiaparelli
Instagram/@iamcardib
06
Bantu Bardi
Instagram/@iamcardib
07
Cardi In Chanel
Instagram/@iamcardib
08
Cardi In Balenciaga
Instagram/@iamcardib
09
Cardi In Aliétte
Instagram/@iamcardib
10
Cardi & Kulture
Instagram/@iamcardib
11
Bionic Bardi
Instagram/@iamcardib
12
Cardi In Purple
Instagram/@iamcardib
13
Cardi In Burberry
Instagram/@iamcardib
14
Bandana Bardi
Instagram/@iamcardib
15
Cardi In Thom Browne
Instagram/@iamcardib
16
Muva Bardi
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
17
Bardi, Birkin, Balenciaga
Instagram/@iamcardib
18
Cardi In Rick Owens
Instagram/@iamcardib
19
Cardi In Mugler
Instagram/@iamcardib
20
Cardi in Vintage Mugler
(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
21
Cardi On Set
Instagram/@iamcardib
22
Cardi In Chanel
Instagram/@iamcardib
23
Met Gala Madness
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

TOPICS: 

Loading the player...