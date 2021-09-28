Getty Images

When it comes to those that truly know how to make an entrance, Cardi B is atop the list. Prime example, her entrance (when it’s this incredible, you pronounce it en-trahnce) at Paris Fashion Week wearing couture Thierry Mugler. “Mugler Mami,” as the rapper and actress captioned her photo, showed the diva in a decked-out red mermaid gown dripped in sequins, paired with an over-the-top feathered robe that towered over Cardi’s head. Did we mention the ruby chandelier necklace? Styled by her longtime go-to Kollin Carter, this masterpiece may be one of our favorites yet.

And you didn’t think that the beauty glam was going to be any less impressive, did you? Didn’t think so. Accompanying the real-life work of art, was a bleach-blonde finger-waved wig giving scalp and lay by hairstylist JStayReady, and on makeup, of course, was Erika La’Pearl who crafted a gradient red brow using Pat McGrath Labs to match the jaw-dropping outfit.

Know Cardi and her team, this is the just first of many IG-breaking outfits to come. By tomorrow, we’ll likely be reporting on another look that’s second-to-none.