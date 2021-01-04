Pat McGrath Is The First Makeup Artist To Be Named A Dame of the British Empire

It’s not everyday that a makeup artist is welcomed into the world of damehood. However, it’s also not everyday that a makeup artist like the likes of Pat McGrath come around. With over 25 years in the industry, the beloved ‘Mother Pat’ has built a career that has influenced and impacted millions, being seen on television, red carpets, high fashion runways, and so much more. And while the beauty industry celebrates her legacy everyday, now, her achievements are being recognized by the Queen of England in one of the most esteemed manners possible.

In the Queen’s New Year 2021 Honours List, Queen Elizabeth II named Pat McGrath, D.B.E. Dame of the British Empire for services to the Fashion and Beauty industry and Diversity. McGrath is the first-ever makeup artist to achieve such an honor.

“I am beyond humbled that I have been awarded a Damehood in the Queen’s New Year 2021 Honours List as a D.B.E – Dame of the British Empire for Services to the Fashion and Beauty Industry and Diversity,” said Dame McGrath in a release. “I am truly delighted and humbled to be given this wonderful honour. My mother’s obsession with beauty and fashion ignited my passion for this amazing industry and I feel blessed to have the privilege of working with some of the most extraordinary people throughout my career.”

We look forward to more of Mother Pat’s accomplishments in 2021, and we’re so happy she’s receiving her flowers while she’s still here.